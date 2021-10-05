JDRF and Sun Life challenge corporate Canada to move work aside and move for a cure

English French

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Canada’s top fundraising events will be taking place on October 7, 2021. For the second straight year, the Sun Life Ride to Defeat Diabetes for JDRF will be a virtual, high-energy corporate fitness event, bringing out the friendly, competitive spirit of Canadians. The event will offer a fun corporate team building experience – with the goal of turning type 1 diabetes (T1D) into type none.



This year is particularly special as we commemorate the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin. While a historic milestone that changed the outcomes for millions of people with diabetes, it remains the only treatment for the disease and is not a cure. That is why JDRF is continuing to pursue the most promising T1D research to move us beyond insulin towards cures.

Corporate Canada will move for a cure by spinning on a stationary bike, stretching with a yoga routine, or breaking a sweat at a fitness class during the hour-long virtual event. Participants will join their colleagues in an immersive experience featuring a dynamic opening show, industry fundraising challenges, networking lounges, sponsor booths and contests. Funds raised will help advance ground-breaking research that will make a positive difference for as many as 300,000 Canadians and their families touched by T1D.

“We are once again bringing the excitement and energy of our Ride to people’s homes and giving corporate Canada a unique way to come together to team build, enjoy a healthy break during the busy workday, and most importantly, bring us closer to a cure for T1D,” said Dave Prowten, President and CEO of JDRF Canada. “We are relying on the power of corporate Canada to help reach our $1.8 million goal, which will help us to accelerate the pace of T1D research.”

Sun Life has been a proud supporter of the Ride since 2017, and in 2019 they became the national title sponsor. Sun Life is committed to supporting the over 422 million people worldwide living with the disease.

“Millions of people are living with or at risk of developing diabetes. The discovery of insulin 100 years ago drastically changed the treatment, but there is still no cure. That is why the Sun Life Ride to Defeat Diabetes is so important. The Ride raises funds for type 1 diabetes research, innovation and care initiatives,” said Jacques Goulet, President, Sun Life Canada. “Supporting organizations like JDRF is one way we are making a difference for people affected by diabetes and helping them live healthier lives. Since 2012, we have proudly committed more than $38 million globally in support of diabetes awareness, prevention, care and research initiatives.”



About JDRF Canada

JDRF is the leading charitable organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our goal is to raise funds to support the most advanced international T1D research and progressively remove the impact of this disease from people’s lives – until we achieve a world without T1D. JDRF collaborates with a wide spectrum of partners and is the only organization with the scientific resources, regulatory influence, and a working plan to better treat, prevent, and eventually cure type 1 diabetes. JDRF is the largest charitable funder of and advocate for research to cure, prevent and treat T1D in the world. For more information, please visit jdrf.ca.

Sun Life in the community

At Sun Life, we are committed to building sustainable, healthier communities for life. Community wellness is an important part of our sustainability commitment, and we believe that by actively supporting the communities in which we live and work, we can help build a positive environment for our clients, employees, advisors, and shareholders. Our philanthropic support focuses on health, with an emphasis on diabetes awareness, prevention, and care initiatives; and mental health, supporting programs and organizations with a focus on building resilience and coping skills.

We also partner with sports properties in key markets to further our commitment to healthy and active living. Our employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering close to 12,000 hours each year and contribute to making life brighter for individuals and families across Canada.

For more information:

Vanessa Parent

Bilingual Marketing & Communications Specialist at JDRF Canada

C: (647) 459-7881

vparent@jdrf.ca