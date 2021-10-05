Culver City, CA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

https://liceclinicslosangeles.com

Lice Clinics of America – Visalia and Fresno Owners Expand to Culver City

Culver City, CA – Two years after opening their first Lice Clinics of America clinic in Fresno, CA in July 2019 and through a pandemic, owners Samson Mai, Phil Moon, and Kristen Maroot-Rippee have opened their third, expanding from their two clinics in the San Joaquin Valley to Culver City and the Los Angeles area.

The trio first got into Lice Clinics America after hearing a podcast hosted by another franchisee of the company. “We were inspired by how she was able to work towards financial independence by running a business that makes a difference in the lives of her local community members,” said Mai. It seemed perfect to them, as their professional backgrounds involve dealing with the school systems and families in various facets. “The opportunity to make such a large impact on those around us in a safe way using non-toxic products is exciting.” The Culver city clinic is the third opening for this trio of friends.

In the first six months after opening their Fresno clinic, Mai, Moon, and Maroot-Rippee found that they really enjoyed helping so many families get rid of lice. “We have provided relief for customers ranging in age from infancy to a lovely ninety-three-year-old that had brought some lice home from a trip to Ireland to visit family. We visit elementary schools to give presentations to students and staff to educate on the basics as well as treatment options. We hope to have spot at camp fair in the spring.” This prompted them to open their second clinic only 5 months later.

The decision to expand to the Los Angeles area came after the trio realized that there was a great need due to clinics that had closed before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re very excited to help a new region of customers,” says Maroot-Rippee.

Lice Clinics of America – Culver City is located at 10200 Venice Boulevard, Suite 204, Culver City, CA 90232. Their website is https://liceclinicslosangeles.com.

About Lice Clinics of America

With more than 265 clinics in 20 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head lice treatment centers in the world. Its patented heated-air device, AirAllé, has effectively performed more than 700,000 head lice treatments. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc., which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.