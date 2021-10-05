Brentwood, TN, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Dermatology, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, acquires Omni Cosmetic a leading plastic surgery and cosmetic services practice in the Twin Cities, MN area.

Pinnacle Dermatology, a leader in population skin health management, has acquired Omni Cosmetic, leaders in plastic surgery and cosmetic services, serving the Minneapolis - St. Paul region. A domestically and internationally recognized leader in plastic surgery procedures, Omni Cosmetic has a surgical center in Wayzata, MN and a location in St. Cloud, MN.

Led by Dr. John A. Ness and Dr. Bryan N. Rolfes, the Omni Cosmetic team has over 50 years of experience in plastic surgery procedures for the face, breast and body as well as the latest in cosmetic treatments. Omni is also a world-renowned leader in gender confirmation procedures, and Dr. Rolfes is internationally recognized for his work in facial feminization surgeries. Partnering with Omni Cosmetic and their industry-leading team is a fantastic opportunity for Pinnacle to further enhance its cosmetic services and plastic surgery business.

“We knew partnering with Dr. John A. Ness, Dr. Bryan N. Rolfes and the entire Omni Cosmetic team was going to be a unique opportunity for both organizations” said Chad A. Eckes, CEO of Pinnacle. “There are so many synergies to be gained by bringing together a strong dermatology platform with an equally strong plastic surgery group given the overlap in patients we serve and complementary aspects of the two areas of medicine. When you combine that with the dedication of the two organizations to provide better patient access to comprehensive surgical, medical and cosmetic care and a greater service offering across all of our Twin Cities locations; this partnership will create value for patients, Omni and Pinnacle.”

Omni Cosmetic’s Dr. John A. Ness believes the partnership with Pinnacle is ground-breaking. “My business partner Dr. Rolfes and I are so energized to join Pinnacle. Both organizations share a passion for advanced, innovative and compassionate care and we look forward to collaborating and benefitting from the strong shared services and leadership Pinnacle offers.”

Drs. Ness and Rolfes will continue serving patients of Omni Cosmetic. Medical insurance coverage will remain the same. To schedule an appointment, call Omni Cosmetic at (763) 225-3889.

About Pinnacle Dermatology, LLC

At Pinnacle Dermatology we are united in our purpose: to educate, protect and care for your skin. We’re committed to bringing you the very best in comprehensive skin care so that you can achieve a confident, healthier and more beautiful you! If you are looking for extraordinary medical and cosmetic dermatology services, let us show you what is possible. www.pinnacleskin.com