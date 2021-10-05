ESD Global selects Atom Power as technology vendor for largest single contract, multi-family electric vehicle charging project in NYC

355 parking spaces to be equipped with electric vehicle chargers at nine Queens, NYC Hilltop Village properties

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. and BELLE MEAD, N.J., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atom Power, manufacturer of the world’s first and only UL listed solid-state digital circuit breaker, has been selected by ESD Global, a technology solutions integrator, to provide electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) to the largest single contract electric vehicle charging project for multi-family buildings in NYC. The project will help New York meet its goal of cutting carbon emissions and phasing out fossil fuel cars and trucks in 2034 by increasing access to electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“With EV adoption happening at an exponential pace, EV charging infrastructure needs to be scaled up and enhanced in parallel,” said Vrindavanam Murali, President, ESD Global. “According to ESD Global's evaluation, Atom Power’s EVSE is the only product that can meet today’s needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their requirements. This product, along with ESD-Connect integrated software, maximizes efficiency, minimizes utility expenses and enhances long term sustainability.”

Atom Power commercialized the world’s first and only UL listed solid-state digital circuit breaker in 2019. Since then, Atom Power has leveraged and adapted its technology to charge electric vehicles directly from their digital circuit breakers, enabling easy-to-use, 100 percent digital control with flexible installation solutions, while simultaneously delivering power and capacity optimization to the building owner and the grid.

“Electrification of everything in our everyday lives is a key step in the global transition to clean energy,” said Ryan Rizor, Vice President of Sales, Atom Power. “Our fully digital circuit breaker can seamlessly manage the variability that comes with renewable resources and increased EV charging without disrupting our quality of life. Simply put, our technology enables the electrification of everything.”



As corporations and governments move to reduce carbon emissions and electrify transportation, Atom Power’s digital circuit breaker technology provides a scalable, intelligent power management platform solution that will deliver up to 50 percent cost savings by centralizing the power management system, eliminating costly maintenance, and reducing equipment costs.

This solution reduces the risk of costly damage to EV charging pedestals and wall boxes as the smart technology that charges the vehicle resides inside the building (the electrical panel and digital circuit breaker). The charging pedestal or wall box does not contain high-tech electronics; they are simply metal tubes and enclosures with charging plugs and cables.

This project, which ESD Global & Atom Power are embarking on together, includes nine multi-family residential buildings situated in the community of Jamaica in Queens, New York City. It is expected that the community will benefit from increased access to charging (refueling) their vehicles and that increased access will aid in dispelling myths about the affordability of electric vehicles. A Harvard Kennedy School Study found at $200 per kWh, the EV is cheaper to purchase, own and operate than the internal combustion vehicle in every scenario by up to $4,300. ESD Global will also help the Hilltop residents obtain incentives that the federal and state governments offer for owning an electric vehicle.

About ESD Global

ESD Global was formed by veterans who worked on energy & sustainability for several years. With the advent of digital technology in the 21st century, it was inevitable to have an integrated approach to energy, sustainability, and reduction of greenhouse gases. As transportation electrification has become a global priority to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, ESD Global partnered with Atom Power to provide EVSE hardware with advanced API and energy management capabilities, Saascharge software, and the acclaimed veteran-owned New York contractor DVM Industries for installation. ESD Global focuses on serving the community with the best solutions that can enhance lives and have a delightful experience when we move into the newly developed world. For more info please visit www.esd-global.com or email: esd@esd-global.com

About Atom Power

Atom Power invented the world’s first and only UL listed commercial solid-state digital circuit breaker. Designed and manufactured in North Carolina, the Atom Power suite of smart electrical products includes a digital circuit breaker, a customizable distribution panel and a personalized software solution that enables complete control and customization of electrical infrastructure for commercial and industrial, electric vehicle and residential applications. By transitioning the traditional circuit breaker from mechanical to digital, Atom Power has introduced the safest and fastest circuit breaker on the market and enables infrastructure components for smart power distribution and more sustainable energy delivery. For more information, please visit https://www.atompower.com/ or contact: info@atompower.com

