Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Analysis Of Industry Trends And Market Growth Opportunities As Per The Business Research Company's Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2021

LONDON, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the nucleic acid-based gene therapy market, companies in the nucleic acid-based gene therapy market and research institutes are increasing the number of pipeline studies to develop gene therapy to treat various diseases. Companies have also started investing in startups and other early-stage companies to develop pipelines for gene therapies. Cell and gene therapies (CGT) have transformed not only how humans treat intractable and genetic diseases, but also reformed the entire pharmaceutical ecosystem. As of 2019, more than 27 CGT products were launched across the globe and nearly 990 companies are engaged in the commercialization, and research & development of next-generation therapies. Additionally, there are more than 1,000 regenerative medicine trials taking place across the globe.



Such global nucleic acid based gene therapy market trends are obtainable with nucleic acid-based gene therapy manufacturers progressively investing in the launch of new manufacturing facilities and product portfolio expansion to meet the increasing demand for gene therapy and related products. Players operating in the nucleic acid-based gene therapy market are gradually investing in the developing regions to capitalize on untapped market opportunities. For example, in September 2021, Viralgen, a Bayer-owned CDMO, spent upwards of €50 million (US$ 55 million) to expand its capacity for gene therapy manufacturing services at its Miramon Technology Park site in San Sebastian, Spain. The commercial facility will have nine cleanrooms, each with a batch capacity of up to 2,000 L. Viralgen claims that this has expanded its existing viral vector capacity 15-fold, helping to meet the demand for gene therapy production. In addition, in May 2021, AGC Biologics, a global biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced plans to expand their Gene Therapy Center of Excellence in Milan, Italy.

Major players in the nucleic acid gene therapy market include Copernicus Therapeutics, Moderna Inc., Wave Life Sciences, Protagonist Therapeutics and Transgene.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2021 - By Technology (Anti-Sence and Anti-Gene, Short Inhibitory Sequences, Gene Transfer Therapy, Nucleoside Analogs, Ribozymes, Aptamers), By Application (Oncology, Muscular Dystrophy/ Muscular Disorders, Rare Diseases), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Academic And Research Institutes), COVID-19 Growth And Change covers major nucleic acid based gene therapy companies, nucleic acid based gene therapy market share by company, nucleic acid based gene therapy manufacturers, nucleic acid based gene therapy market size, and nucleic acid based gene therapy market forecasts. The report also covers the global nucleic acid based gene therapy market and its segments.

The global nucleic acid based gene therapy market size is expected to grow from $0.56 billion in 2020 to $0.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The nucleic acid-based gene therapy market is expected to reach $0.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

North America is the largest region in the global nucleic acid-based gene therapy market, accounting for 46.2% of the total in 2020. It is followed by the Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the nucleic acid-based gene therapy market will be the Middle East and Eastern Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 33.7% and 26.0% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Asia Pacific, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 21.0% and 20.4% respectively.

The nucleic acid-based gene therapy market covered in this report is segmented by technology into anti-sense and anti-gene, short inhibitory sequences, gene transfer therapy, nucleoside analogs, ribozymes, aptamers, others. It is also segmented by application into oncology, muscular dystrophy/ muscular disorders, rare diseases and by end user into hospitals and clinics, academic and research institutes.

The top opportunities in the nucleic acid-based gene therapy market segmented by technology will arise in the anti-sense and anti-gene oligonucleotides segment, which will gain $1,290.7 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities segmented by application will arise in the muscular dystrophy/muscular disorders segment, which will gain $1,000.2 million of global annual sales by 2025, segmented by end-user will arise in the hospitals and clinics segment, which will gain $2,133.7 million of global annual sales by 2025. The nucleic acid-based gene therapy market size will gain the most in the USA at $915.0 million.

Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide nucleic acid-based gene therapy market overviews, nucleic acid-based gene therapy market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, nucleic acid-based gene therapy market segments and geographies, nucleic acid-based gene therapy market trends, nucleic acid-based gene therapy market drivers, nucleic acid-based gene therapy market restraints, nucleic acid-based gene therapy market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.



The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

