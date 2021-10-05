Parents Turn to Hybrid Tutoring Options to Tackle Unfinished Learning Caused by COVID-19

ORADELL, N.J., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Huntington Learning Center , the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider, announced the results of a recent survey that assessed how K-12 students performed during the 2020-2021 academic year, and how individualized tutoring programs impact student performance.

The nationwide survey of Huntington Learning Center parents garnered results from over half of Huntington's nearly 300 centers.

The report found that 59% of parents surveyed say their student(s) performed better than they had in the year before the onset of the pandemic. Of those parents, 80% credited individualized tutoring as the driving force behind their child's improvement.

A recent study of Huntington Learning Center students instructed in-center and online via virtual tutoring, which is defined as hybrid tutoring, saw stronger academic gains than students who only utilized in-person tutoring programs. Results show scores are six percent higher in reading and 36% higher in math on program performance tests when compared to students utilizing in-person instruction only (these statistics reflect the academic improvement of students participating in a Huntington Learning Center hybrid tutoring program utilizing Performance Series testing to monitor progress). Historically, students engaged in a Huntington Learning Center program improve over two grade levels in reading and math after 50 hours of tutoring. This new hybrid method of teaching students and increased level of improvement could go a long way toward closing skills gaps created by the pandemic.

"What we learned from parents is that not only are individualized tutoring programs helping students navigate 2020-2021's unfinished learning, but they're enabling them to continue to progress academically — despite challenges brought on by the pandemic," said Anne Huntington Sharma, President of Huntington Learning Center. "Both areas of improvement are key for students as we start to see midterm grades coming in and the impact the past 18 months of disrupted learning has had on academic performance.

"Perhaps surprisingly, our survey found that remote learning can work well by providing supplemental, individualized attention students are missing due to their shifting 'classroom' structures,'" Sharma added. "In fact, results from a just-completed 2021 summer program instructed completely virtually show reading improvements of 1.3 grade levels and math improvements of 2.1 grade levels in 48 hours of instruction. These results are consistent with our in-person results. The Huntington methodology works whether instructed in-center or virtually and now we see that a combined program may be even more beneficial."

Beyond concerns about falling behind academically, 32% of parents surveyed said that their child's mental and emotional health was the second-greatest worry for them when it comes to sending their child back to school.

"Students of every age have gone through a lot of changes over the past two years and what works for some in terms of school may not work for others," said Sharma. "With the shifting class structures, it can be difficult for educators to identify and address when a student needs extra help. That's why it's so important that we create more opportunities and spaces for our children to learn on an individualized basis, not only from an academic standpoint but in terms of their emotional and social wellness as well. Combining in-person tutoring with virtual tutoring sessions provides a greater opportunity for children to connect and receive the attention they need to succeed in school."

Over the past four decades, Huntington Learning Center has helped over a million students see positive academic results rooted in the company's proven methodology of individualized instruction.

To learn more about Huntington Learning Center's individualized tutoring and test prep programs, please visit www.HuntingtonHelps.com or call 1-800-CAN-LEARN.

