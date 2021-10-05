ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Correction, Ex-dividend date

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

5 October 2021

Correction: Ex-dividend date

Further to the announcement on 5 October 2021 of the Company’s unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 July 2021, the Company wishes to correct the ex-dividend date communicated on page 2. The ex-dividend date is 11 November 2021. The rest of the timetable remains unchanged.

Legal/Company secretary enquiries:

Andy Lewis, ICG: +44 (0) 20 3545 2000

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

James Caddy, Investor Relations, ICG: +44 (0) 20 3545 2000