Global Luxury Real Estate Platform LX Collection Expands to Toronto

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LX Collection , the first global real estate platform exclusively dedicated to the most prestigious new luxury condominium developments in the world, is pleased to announce its international expansion to include Toronto, Canada, among its list of top luxury residential markets worldwide.



Designed as a singular destination for affluent buyers, elite brokers, and world-class developers, LX Collection provides a multichannel, content-rich platform to search and explore top-tier developments in major international real estate markets worldwide.

“Toronto is an international destination that attracts buyers from all corners of the globe. By providing a singular luxury website that is property-focused, LX Collection invites buyers to understand the full concept, architecture, design, and narrative behind each unique property,” said Scott Laine, COO of LX Collection. “We look forward to serving this robust market and continuing to expand the platform to new markets across Canada while providing Canadian buyers the opportunity to preview top developments in the markets—such as Miami, New York, and San Francisco—that interest them.”

LX Collection will debut its Toronto market page with eleven luxury condominium developments, including Alterra’s 321 Davenport; Altree Development’s Forest Hill Private Residences; Menkes Developments’ Adagio and Sugar Wharf; Pinnacle International’s SkyTower and The Prestige at Pinnacle One Yonge; Platinum Vista’s No. 7 Dale; Slate Asset Management’s One Delisle; Tridel’s The Well Signature Series; Hines Tridel’s Aqualuna; and Westbank’s King Toronto. LX Collection plans to add additional new luxury developments through the remainder of the year.

The announcement follows the successful launch of the platform in 2020, featuring many of the industry’s biggest names in real estate development—including Related, Extell Development, Ceruzzi Properties, Silverstein Properties, Avalon Bay, OKO Group, and Lightstone. Today, LX Collection features more than 80 luxury developments across New York, Miami, San Francisco, and Toronto, with plans to add additional markets, including Vancouver and London, as the platform expands.

Created by a team of experts with decades of experience in the digital media and production industry, LX Collection provides an editorially focused perspective on world-class developments via arresting imagery, 360-degree experiences, video content, and in-depth articles covering the architects, designers, and developers who are changing the face of new development.

LX Collection visitors enjoy a fully immersive experience. Each luxury development featured on the site will have its own in-depth, interactive Property Page highlighting the condominium’s unique design, amenities, availability, press mentions, distinct architectural features, and fully immersive video experiences. Each Property Page will also provide in-depth information about the property’s location, accompanied by robust content galleries with high-resolution renderings, videos, and live photography. From there, LX Collection connects buyers and brokers directly to the development’s sales team.

“LX Collection meets the needs of today’s affluent global citizens shopping for the most prestigious new luxury condominium developments in the world, while providing brokers and developers an opportunity to market properties to an international audience,” said Hunter Milborne, CEO at the Milborne Group. “It’s a win-win.”

About LX Collection

LX Collection is a groundbreaking new platform connecting luxury condominium developments with affluent buyers around the world. Founded in 2020, LX Collection provides buyers a content-rich experience in which to search, explore, and consider a selection of top-tier developments in major international real estate markets. Leveraging our team’s extensive experience in property marketing, LX Collection drives qualified leads for developers and their agents through global marketing and distribution strategies built into our LX Collection Membership Program. For more information or to inquire about featuring a new development, visit www.lxcollection.com .

