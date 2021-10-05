Upcoming Webinar for Financial Professionals and Insurance Agents: Forecast on US Economy by Economist Bryan Jordan

Eden Prairie, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECA Marketing, Inc., based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is excited to present a virtual event for financial professionals and insurance agents, to be held on October 21, 2021 at 2:00 to 3:00 pm CST called "Forecaset - The Pulse of What's Next in the US Economy." The event features ECA Marketing's President, Joe Spillman and economist Bryan Jordan, who will provide an update on various topics, including an analysis of what drives bull markets and economic expansions, a run down of the cycle to date and how it conforms with historical trends, long-term structural trends and what they mean for the near future, an inflation forecast, and forecasts on the labor market and the health of the US consumer.

Those who will attend the webinar will be getting five of the most in demand client facing retirement marketing guides. To register for the webinar, those interested can go to:https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5496676747986698256 .

Bryan Jordan’s economic forecasts have been published in various media outlets, such as The New York Times, Investor’s Business Daily, The Wall Street Journal, The Dow Jones Newswire, The Associated Press, and Reuters. His research has also been published in Blue Chip Financial Forecasts and Barron’s.

Bryan Jordan has degrees in Political Science and Economics from Miami University, and has earned the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst. He is a member of the CFA Society of Columbus, the Ohio Governor’s Council of Economic Advisors, the CFA Institute, the Bloomberg monthly economic forecasting panel, Mensa, and the National Association for Business Economics.

This webinar is sponsored by Oceanview Life, which is a life and annuity company that is focused on offering quality retirement income products and services to its policyholders, providing them with continuous and proper financial protection during the duration of their policies. They have a range of retirement products, such as fixed annuities in the form of multi- year guaranteed annuities and fixed indexed annuities, that are designed to meet the needs of retirees. A network of agents, broker- dealer intermediaries, and banks offer and distribute these retirement income products offered by Oceanview (https://oceanviewlife.com).

Oceanview is has an A rating by AM Best. The forecast for these ratings are stable and AM Best has described Oceanview’s performance as strong, including having a neutral business profile, proper enterprise risk management, and adequate operating performance.

Meanwhile, ECA Marketing is a national annuity and life marketing company that does business in all 50 US states and a number of US territories. ECA Marketing's Management are members of the Field Advisory Councils of six carriers and is one of the largest Independent Marketing Organizations in the United States. Since their humble beginnings in 1985, ECA Marketing has produced more than $19 billion in fixed annuity and target life premiums. It was acquired by NFP in 2006 with the goal of improving fixed annuity delivery and scale for the NFP membership organizations and companies. NFP is one of the top insurance brokers and consultants offering specialized corporate benefits, retirement, property and casualty, and individual solutions via its licensed affiliates and subsidiaries.

ECA Marketing offers several benefits as a provider of fixed life and annuity products to financial advisors. These include: agent education, online contracting, ECA Partner discounts, online term applications, individually assigned contracting administrator, personal phone service, new business processing, exclusive life app, policy status information, SPIA quoting, case design, underwriting assistance, various sales systems and programs, and over 25 experienced life sales and annuity consultants.

They provide annuity products for 9,000 independent agents in the US and provide the fixed annuity platform for all NFP companies. They are focused on estate planning, wealth transfer concepts, business markets, premium financing, infinite banking, and all conventional life insurance. ECA agents can take advantage of the power of NFP, which is one of the largest distributors of life insurance in the US, which has a yearly target premium of $600 million.

Those interested in learning more about the services offered by ECA Marketing may want to check out their website at www.ecamarketing.com, or contact them on the phone or through email.

###

For more information about ECA Marketing, Inc., contact the company here:



ECA Marketing, Inc.

Stephanie Dahl

800-356-4189

stephanie@ecamarketing.com

7800 Equitable Drive, Suite 200

Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55344