Songwriter Gail Taylor Announces Release of “Crossroads”, a Declaration of Human Equality and Change

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gail Taylor, a Canadian entrepreneur, philanthropist, and songwriter is excited to announce the release date of her newest song. The song titled “Crossroads” is an important message about equality and human rights and is being released on October 5, 2021.



The new release carries a deep message recognizing human equality regardless of nationality, sex, national or ethnic origin, color, religious beliefs, language, sexual orientation, monetary status or any other status. At this pivotal point in humans’ history, the song was written to inspire others to be accountable and promote systemic change. The songwriter touches on her own personal experience of witnessing systemic hate as a child and shares her human equality beliefs honestly and passionately in the song.

Gail, at age 65 began her music journey in recent years after pursuing a lifelong career in finance. The new musician has recently leveled up in her journey releasing new music regularly. Each song Gail introduces to the world carries an important message derived from her personal life experiences, that she hopes will inspire and motivate others.

The foundation of Gail’s music journey is built on the philosophy that music can transform and positively impact individuals and communities. Her messages and energy are synonymous with advocating and inspiring people to become their best selves.

Source: Gail Taylor Music