Airrosti Proves Effectiveness of Virtual Health Care

San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airrosti, a national provider of high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal (MSK) healthcare, has successfully brought its in-clinic quality of care, based on patient-reported outcomes of patient satisfaction, injury resolution, and the number of visits to injury resolution, to its digital MSK solution, Airrosti Remote Recovery (ARR).

“We are excited to present data that proves the effectiveness of our digital treatment option,” said Jason Garrett, DC, Airrosti Chief Medical Officer. “Our brick-and-mortar clinics have provided the strong clinical foundation for our successful growth in the virtual space with Airrosti Remote Recovery, and our licensed and trained practitioners have executed patient care at the highest level to lead to our success.”

The Texas-based chiropractic group has seen 98.7% patient satisfaction through ARR, compared to 99.6% in-office, while tracking at 85% injury resolution, compared to 88% in-office. Impressively, the number of visits to reported injury resolution averaged four visits through the ARR app, versus 3.2 in-office (Based on patient-reported outcomes).

“I was skeptical about receiving treatment for sciatica via telehealth, but I felt I had to give it a try and avoid unnecessary risk,” said Pat Garza, who became an ARR patient during the COVID-19 pandemic. “After Dr. Katie Surls diagnosed my condition virtually, I began a remote recovery program within a few hours. Using the Airrosti app, I watched videos, logged daily details of my progress, and I even reached out to Dr. Surls via the app and she responded immediately. After just two telehealth appointments, I was pain-free!”

Launched in early 2020, ARR is the only 100% remote virtual MSK pain solution with licensed clinicians that have over 17 years of experience providing an accurate diagnosis and specific treatment plan. Patients begin with a visual orthopedic exam and engage in provider-directed mobility and stability rehab from the comfort of home via a smartphone, laptop, or tablet.

“We pride ourselves on fixing pain fast, and the successfulness of ARR has allowed us to help more people, in more locations, get back to doing what they love,” Garrett said.

About Airrosti

Airrosti Rehab Centers (Airrosti), is a national health care group that employs and trains skilled providers who specialize in delivering high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal care, both in person and virtually through their digital healthcare solution, Airrosti Remote Recovery (ARR). The company’s strict adherence to quality care standards across its provider network significantly reduces costs and recovery times for patients and prevents unnecessary MRIs, pharmaceuticals, and surgeries. Many patients experience significant improvement in pain, range of motion, and a return to normal activity, often within only three visits (Based on patient-reported outcomes). Airrosti is currently available in 46 states and the District of Columbia and has over 200 brick-and-mortar locations across Texas, Virginia, Ohio, and Washington. To learn more, visit airrosti.com.