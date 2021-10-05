Cochise College Student Receives Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. Aviation Scholarship Award

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. (“TB2") announced it has awarded an Aviation Scholarship to Madelyn Frarer, a Cochise College (“CC”) student pursuing her Professional Pilot Technology Associate of General Studies degree. TB2 is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to preserving the history of aviation in Scottsdale, Arizona, honoring all military veterans, supporting Dogs4Vets, a service organization dedicated to enabling disabled veterans to live a more productive life through the use of services animals, and creating unique educational opportunities for Arizona students studying all aspects of aviation.



Ms. Frarer earned her private pilot license in March 2021 and currently has 170 flight hours. At Cochise College, she is working on her high-performance/ complex aircraft endorsement. Next, Madelyn will study for her instrument license and after that, she plans on earning her commercial license. Ms. Frarer’s parents and uncle also attended Cochise College and her father and uncle are both pilots in the aviation industry. Madelyn’s goal is to pursue a career at a regional airline and eventually transfer to a major commercial airline.

Belinda Burnett, Director of Aviation Programs, CC, commented, “The aviation industry is rapidly growing and expanding while experiencing the challenge of attracting quality individuals who are passionate and enthusiastic about their career. Madelyn Frarer is a talented and skilled young aviator who daily embraces challenges with grit, determination and humility. Her future in this industry is only limited by her vision; opportunities such as this scholarship help students keep their eyes and focus on their goals and dreams.”

Steve Ziomek, Chairman and President of TB2, said, “Coming from an aviation family that all attended Cochise College, it is exciting for Madelyn (aka “Maddie”) to follow the tradition and pursue an aviation career. We are honored to provide her with a TB2 scholarship.”

Rudy R. Miller, Chairman of TB2’s Advisory Board & Scholarship Committee, stated, “Maddie was very engaging in my interview. I would like to congratulate her for earning this prestigious award and being our tenth scholarship recipient. Steve Ziomek and the board of directors supported my development of an aviation scholarship program for veterans and non-veterans in concert with Arizona universities and colleges which launched in April 2018. In November 2019, we awarded our first TB2 scholarship. We will award our next recipient in November/December 2021. I want to thank all the donors, educational institutions, the City of Scottsdale, and the Scottsdale Airport which have made this program successful!”

About Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc.

Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization formed in 2014 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. During World War II, an airfield named Thunderbird Field II was built for the sole purpose of training U.S. Army Air Corps pilots in 1942. Thunderbird Field II graduated over 5,500 men and women pilots of whom many saw military action in Europe and the Pacific. The field and school were deactivated on October 16, 1944, sold to Arizona State Teachers College (ASU), then to the Arizona Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, and finally to the City of Scottsdale in 1966 and is now known as Scottsdale Airport (KSDL).

The Aviation Scholarship Program provides scholarships to veteran and non-veteran Arizona resident students who meet specific criteria and are attending Arizona State University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Chandler-Gilbert Community College, Cochise College, Pima Community College or Yavapai College. TB2 has a permanent memorial at the entrance of the Scottsdale Airport and a historical display inside the facilities honoring the service of men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces as well as POW-MIAs. For more information, please visit www.tbird2.org.

Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial Inc. Contacts:



Steve Ziomek

Chairman & President

ziomek.steve@gmail.com

480.664.6604



Rudy R. Miller

Chairman, Advisory Board & Scholarship Committee

rrmiller@themillergroup.net

602.225.0505

Cochise College Contact:

Denise Hoyos

Executive Director

Cochise College Foundation, Inc.

hoyosd@cochise.edu

520.417.4148



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17d5f8be-dbdb-45c9-bdfc-d34665433121

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65180466-3bbd-49e6-bb72-f0f1be49a0f2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4ecf761-eeaf-4ee2-9d2e-641bf1256ea3