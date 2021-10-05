BioscienceLA Announces First-Ever LABioTechWeek With Series of In-Person & Virtual Events

CULVER CITY, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioscienceLA will host the inaugural LABioTechWeek Oct. 13-16, 2021. Following the success of the first LAMedTechWeek in March 2021, LABioTechWeek aims to introduce a broader audience to life science and biotech initiatives in the greater LA region. The organization has partnered with other notable biotech organizations in Los Angeles to bring a week of events to life with the mission to generate regional momentum for collaboration and innovation.

Four events will take place from Wednesday, October 13 through Saturday, October 16, both virtually and in-person at the brand new BioscienceLA hub in Culver City:

Wednesday, October 13

BioscienceLA @ Culver City Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

11 a.m.-1 p.m. PST

4130 Overland Avenue, Culver City, CA 90230

LABioTechWeek will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new collaboration hub in Culver City, located in a former LA County Courthouse. Featured guests will include LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, Culver City Mayor Alex Fisch, and LA City Councilmemberman Mark Ridley-Thomas, for whom one of the building's public spaces will be dedicated. Admission is for invited guests and media only.

Thursday, October 14

The 7th Annual STEM Student Biotech Summit hosted by Biotech Connection Los Angeles

3 p.m.-5 p.m. PST

This fully virtual summit will feature panel discussions, keynotes and interactive sessions meant to expose both science-focused and non-science-focused students (all ages, primarily middle and high school students, but also community college students) to the fields of life sciences. Basepaws founder Anna Skaya will deliver the keynote address. Core sponsors include USC Michelson Center, Magnify at CNSI, and BioscienceLA.

Register for free at https://hopin.com/events/youth-bioscience-summit

Friday, October 15

The 4th Annual LA County Bioscience Forum

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

This fully virtual event will be addressing collaborative innovation in post-pandemic LA. It will be co-hosted by Dave Whelan of BioscienceLA and Monica Jain of Cedars-Sinai. Notable speakers include Stephanie Hsieh of Biocom CA, LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, and BioscienceLA Board Chair Susan Windham-Bannister. Pre-register for free at: https://lamedtechweek.com

Saturday, October 16

The 7th Annual Biotech Summit hosted by Biotech Connection LA

10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. PST

4130 Overland Avenue, Culver City, CA 90230

BCLA will host its 7th Annual Biotech Summit: "How LA's Biotech Landscape is Shaping the Future" at the new BioscienceLA hub, as part of the inaugural LABioTechWeek. The event will feature Los Angeles biotech companies making key advances in clinical trials and revolutionizing fashion, food, and medical devices with a focus on sustainability.

Tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/7th-annual-biotech-summit-how-las-biotech-landscape-is-shaping-the-future-tickets-168509316903?ref=eios

Additionally, BioscienceLA will host tours and meetings throughout the week with stakeholders to kickstart the anticipated initiatives aimed at growing and accelerating innovation in the life sciences.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination status is mandatory to attend events during the entirety of LABioTechWeek. BioscienceLA will continue to monitor and follow the City of Los Angeles and CDC guidelines for public safety.

About BioscienceLA

Founded in 2018, BioscienceLA is the innovation catalyst for life sciences and health innovation in the greater Los Angeles region. The independent not-for-profit organization was seeded by LA County and has backing from Amgen, PhRMA, Richard Lundquist, Richard Merkin, City of Hope, and Cedars-Sinai, among others. Its mission is to ensure that Los Angeles has a collaborative, well-coalesced ecosystem and to advance the region's capacity and pace of innovation by harmonizing the efforts of all stakeholders.

Contact: Sree Batchu, BioscienceLA

323-477-3555, sree@biosciencela.org

Related Images











Image 1: LABioTechWeek









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment