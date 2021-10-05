Audience Town Selected for Prestigious Moderne Ventures Passport Incubator Program For Real-Estate Tech Startups

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audience Town , the advertising platform for real estate, moving and home, announced today that the company has been selected among the 2021 midyear cohort to participate in the Moderne Ventures Passport Program, a leading financial and business development partnership that builds resources and expertise among early-stage real-estate tech startups. The program will help Audience Town further develop its technology for predicting and reaching the more than 40 million Americans who move each year and typically spend $10 thousand or more during the weeks before and after their move.



“The program provides strategic guidance, mentorship, industry exposure, business development opportunities, and financial benefits that are all very valuable for a company at our stage of growth,” said Ed Carey, CEO of Audience Town. “The real estate industry is very eager to learn new ways of investing in data-driven, digital marketing outside of big listing portals, social, and search, especially since the pandemic has turbo-charged the process of people reassessing where they want to live.”

The Moderne Ventures Passport program is designed to de-risk investment and generate higher returns for its partners and participants. The Modern Ventures team brings corporate venture, traditional venture, and operational experience to facilitate partnerships and stimulate value, and the portfolio includes other notable PropTech companies such as EasyKnock, Hippo, Homesnap and Porch. Since its launch in 2008, the Moderne Ventures fund has raised over $2.1 billion for early-stage real-estate tech startups.

“Entrepreneurs continue to provide next-level solutions to our industry’s toughest challenges, whether it be mitigating fraud, improving analytics and advertising, bridging the wealth gap, helping consumers enter the real estate market sooner, managing workflow, or solving for ESG pain points,” said Constance Freedman, Founder and Managing Partner of Moderne Ventures. “Moderne is pleased to welcome nine incredible, innovative firms and their founders.”

About Audience Town

Audience Town has built the first advertising technology platform for real estate and home marketers looking to drive qualified leads and business outcomes. Real estate companies, home brands, CRM, and marketing agencies work with Audience Town to find their most qualified consumers and activate them across digital marketing channels. Audience Town is a 2021 participant in the Moderne Ventures Passport program, a six-month industry immersion that helps companies refine and execute their go-to-market strategies and connect with over 700 corporations and executives from market leading companies that provide mentorship, pilot opportunities and even investment and acquisition potential for participants. Since its founding in 2018, Audience Town has received investment rounds from VC’s such as Wasatch Venture Partners and MATH CAPITAL. Visit www.audiencetown.com for more information.

About Moderne Ventures

Moderne Ventures is a Chicago-based venture capital firm focused on early stage investments in and around the real estate, finance, insurance and home services industries. The Firm also runs the Moderne Passport, an industry immersion and customer acceleration program that bridges connections between technology companies of all stages and industry leading corporations looking to build and implement a competitive advantage through innovation. Through its proprietary Network of more than 700 corporations and senior executives, Moderne provides its portfolio companies guidance, potential for capital and a chance to form business relationships with some of the most prominent companies in the world. For more information, please visit https://www.moderneventures.com/.