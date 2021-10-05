MEXC Global Sponsors Polygon Network's Hackathon Event

Singapore, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading exchange MEXC Global is delighted to announce its partnership with high-performance blockchain Polygon for its Polygon Grants Hackathon .



Polygon's first global Hackathon officially kicked off on August 30 at 2:30 PM UTC. The hackathon event will go on until October 22, 2021.

During that period, developers worldwide will be incentivized to build applications on Polygon. Participants stand to win a total of $100K in prizes for contributing to the infrastructure development of the Polygon Network.

MEXC joins the Hackathon as a global marketing partner, providing projects looking to build on Polygon with post-investment opportunities and expert guidance on ecological construction. The resources from MEXC will help empower and accelerate the development of exciting blockchain ventures in the Metaverse.

The global exchange has jointly established an ecosystem fund worth $120 million with Polygon to support new projects building decentralized apps. MEXC's decision to support the Polygon Hackathon underscores its commitment to work strategically with multiple blockchain ecosystem partners to foster innovation and growth in the sector.

The global Grants Hackathon will significantly help with Polygon's strategic development and bolster the ecosystem's security. Developers can apply for Grants through HackerLink , an open-source platform that provides unique on-chain tools to incentivize decentralized app (Dapp) development globally.

Transforming Ethereum into a Multi-chain Ecosystem

Polygon is an easy-to-use and well-structured infrastructure development platform for Ethereum scaling. It aims to expand Ethereum into a multi-chain ecosystem with secured Layer 2 chains such as ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups, and independent chains such as Matic POS chain.

MATIC is the utility Token of Polygon and serves multiple purposes in the ecosystem. For instance, users need the token to pay service fees when interacting with on-chain apps. Moreover, all POS nodes must stake MATIC tokens when deploying on Polygon.

Demand for the Polygon economic system has skyrocketed over the past year, primarily due to the network's unmatched development speed and intuitive UI/UX. Moreover, hundreds of application projects in sectors such as DeFi, NFTs, and Gaming opt to deploy on Polygon due to its strong compatibility with Ethereum.

There are currently over 500 application projects deployed on the blockchain. The total value locked in various DeFi protocols on the chain, including leading DEXes such as Quickswap, Aave, and Curve, has surpassed $6 billion.

MEXC: The World's Most Innovative Exchange

MEXC Global is a leading exchange with excellent crypto-related services such as leveraged ETF, staking, spot, and options trading. The Singapore-based exchange is also a global compliance leader, acquiring relevant licenses from major financial regulators worldwide.

The platform's excellent services and focus on compliance have enabled it to pursue a global adoption strategy successfully. MEXC services are accessible in over 70 countries. The platform also boasts a user base of over 6 million and approximately $5 billion in daily trading volume.

MEXC Global's decision to work closely with Polygon and other exciting blockchain ecosystems enabling it to stretch its user base worldwide.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development.

Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions and more. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 500+ applications hosted, ~600M total transactions processed, ~60M unique user addresses and $5B+ in assets secured.

If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for your Dapp, get started here .

