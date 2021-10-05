Syncari Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncari , the company behind the world's first no-code data automation platform , is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work ®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Syncari. This year, 94% of employees said it's a great place to work — 35 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily — it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Syncari is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"We are honored to become Great Place to Work-Certified™," said CEO and founder Nick Bonfiglio. "Startups are one part product and three parts awesome team, and we have all the right ingredients. Earning this recognition is a testament to the team's incredible efforts to put people first."

Syncari proudly provides every employee with the opportunity to work remotely and offers coworking space stipends for those who prefer to work in an office. They provide comprehensive benefits like unlimited time off, generous medical coverage, and equity in the company for every employee. To foster relationships and promote alignment, employees gather quarterly for in-person meetups to interact with and learn from one another. At these meetups, employees who exemplify the company's core values are recognized for their contributions to building a great culture.

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Syncari

Syncari is a VC-backed startup founded by an experienced team from Marketo, MuleSoft, Workato, and Zendesk. Syncari provides a data automation platform that empowers operations professionals to unify, clean, manage, and distribute trusted customer data across the enterprise. Syncari restores data trust with a powerful fusion of data management, workflow automation, and multi-directional sync. For more information, visit syncari.com .

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience — specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything the company does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

