The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company Makes Transformational Contribution to Expand Veterans Support at The American College of Financial Services

King of Prussia, PA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American College of Financial Services is proud to announce a significant contribution of $3 million over ten years by The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company to expand programs and services provided by The College in support of the veterans community. Penn Mutual, a leading provider of life insurance since 1847 focused on helping the people they work with get stronger, is the founding sponsor and strategic partner of the American College Center for Veterans Affairs, launching new initiatives this month to better serve the community.

“The College is tremendously grateful to Penn Mutual for their continued support and the opportunity to collaborate with others seeking to uplift our nations’ heroes,” said George Nichols III, president and CEO of The American College of Financial Services. “This critical investment provides important funding to help the Center for Veterans Affairs make a measurable impact in our collective mission to transform the lives of our active-duty, guard, and reserve service members, veterans, and their families.”

The Center for Veterans Affairs will support the veterans community through additional initiatives and activities including:

Transition support services

Career services, job placement, and a mentorship program

Expanded veterans scholarship program and an executive leadership program

Thought leadership and research

Collaboration across The College’s Centers of Excellence

“We’re honored to continue our support of veterans and extend our commitment to The American College of Financial Services,” said Eileen McDonnell, Penn Mutual chairman and chief executive officer. “We firmly believe in the mission of the Center for Veterans Affairs to provide financial education and purposeful employment and career opportunities for our active-duty, guard, and reserve service members, veterans and their families. Over the past 10 years, Penn Mutual has had a positive impact on The College, the industry, and the lives of the scholarship recipients and their clients and we believe that it will make an even greater impact in the years to come.”

Penn Mutual has a long history of support for America’s military veterans and has invested in programs designed to assist the veterans community in transitioning to civilian life and career opportunities in financial services. Through an initial $2.9 million commitment from Penn Mutual in 2012, the Center for Veterans Affairs has awarded scholarships to active-duty, guard, and reserve service members, veterans, and their families. Penn Mutual’s important investment in the Center for Veterans Affairs underlines their focus on supporting financial professionals and their clients by building customized solutions for individuals, families, and businesses, hiring and developing talent that can have a positive change in their communities, and giving back to the people and communities where they live and work.

For more about the Center for Veterans Affairs and our committed partners, as well as how to give a unique opportunity to active-duty, guard, and reserve service personnel, veterans, and their families seeking a new direction through flexible distance learning and training, visit Veterans.TheAmericanCollege.edu.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF FINANCIAL SERVICES

The American College of Financial Services was founded in 1927 and is the nation’s largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College has educated one in five financial advisors across the United States and offers two graduate degree programs, along with prestigious financial planning designations such as the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®), Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®), Wealth Management Certified Professional® (WMCP®), Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy® (CAP®), Chartered Special Needs Consultant® (ChSNC®), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®), and education leading to the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) certification. The College’s faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders in the financial services profession. Visit TheAmericanCollege.edu and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT THE PENN MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

Penn Mutual helps people become stronger. Our expertly crafted life insurance is vital to long-term financial health and strengthens people’s ability to enjoy every day. Working with our trusted network of financial professionals, we take the long view, building customized solutions for individuals, their families, and their businesses. Penn Mutual supports its financial professionals with retirement and investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Visit Penn Mutual at www.pennmutual.com.