PickleJar Launches Free QR Code Menu and Live Music Listings for Venues





New TipTopper™ Contactless Engagement Expands Reach of Venues and Artists Beyond the Standard Food and Drink Menu

HOUSTON, TX, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- PickleJar Holdings, an emerging cashless payment and tipping platform for artists and content creators, announces the release of its new TipTopper™ enhanced QR code technology. The contactless menu upgrade and live music guide includes access to the innovative features of PickleJar without having to download the app. Currently in use in multiple venues in the Houston, TX market, TipTopper is available to venues nationwide and will soon be activated at locations in Austin, TX, Chicago, IL and Nashville, TN.

Unlike all other QR code technology that may limit patrons to view food and beverage menus with limited venue information, PickleJar’s TipTopper™ provides customers an experience well beyond a menu management function. This addition to the platform not only includes contactless access to menus, specials, and performances but also allow for customizable user experiences and analytics capabilities, including insightful guest feedback with Staff Shout Outs; on-premise music performances, community events, and entertainment listings; opportunities to influence customers on each screen; full access to marketing from venues to patrons; fast, easy and contactless tipping for live performances.

Tailored for casual dining and bars with live music, TipTopper™ Table Pro features a unique QR code for each venue right on the venue’s tabletops. This QR code directs patrons to the venue via the PickleJar app or directly through the web site. This process will aid in improving guest experience by better connecting fans with their favorite venues and making it seamless to tip the performing artist.

“PickleJar continues to grow beyond just the app to enhance all aspects of the live entertainment experience,” says Kristian Barowsky, president of PickleJar Holdings. “These new features make it easier for fans to find and support their local venues and their favorite artists across several media types and points of access. The convenience of TipTopper, combined with the payment features of the PickleJar app, make it an integral long-term solution to complement a happier customer experience inside and outside the venue.”

To support venues and artists in the continued pandemic recovery, PickleJar is making TipTopper free to all venues, including on-premise signage, marketing, and promotional support. TipTopper was developed to help live music venues further streamline menu management and transform the guest experience and engagement with artists. These new capabilities further demonstrate PickleJar’s commitment to developing leading-edge ArtistFirst Technologies that serve the entire entertainment ecosystem.

“We are beyond excited to see the interest in TipTopper™ grow,” says Jeff James, chief executive officer of PickleJar. “We have just hired our first five sales team members as part of our roll-out strategy in these key markets. This not only expands the reach of the venue we serve, but this new aspect makes it even easier for patrons to connect with and show their appreciation to the live music performers.”

Founded on the idea that artists should have full control over the profitability of their creative talents, PickleJar is a suite of Artist-First technologies developed with a simple idea – “help others achieve the greatest value for their creative talents and visionary pursuits.” PickleJar’s gaming-inspired features give fans instant access to the performer through private direct messages and picture sharing – earning them loyalty rewards, achievement badges and exclusive “Tip-to-Win” giveaways. Most importantly, artists receive 100% of funds tipped by fans.

About PickleJar Holdings:

PickleJar believes artists should have full control over the profitability of their creative talents. Our peer-to-peer payment technology and proprietary performance management tools make it frictionless to receive, manage and move money for musicians, content creators and artists of all kinds on any stage, streaming platform or street corner. Leveraging the deep fintech and music industry expertise of our leadership team, we have launched the first social payments app specifically built to put the #ArtistFirst. The cashless tipping app creates direct engagement between artists and fan, then tokenizes loyalty through a unique rewards program. We are committed to empowering people to maximize their earning potential and realizing their financial freedom in the new Gratitude Economy. Learn more about the “world’s biggest tip jar” at PickleJar.com.

Charlotte Burke

646-660-3805

charlotte@beeline-agency.com