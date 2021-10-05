5 October 2021
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
Results of General Meeting
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces the results of its General Meeting held earlier today (5 October 2021). All resolutions were voted by way of a poll and were passed. The results of the poll are shown in the table below:
|Resolution
|For
|% of votes
cast
|Against
|% of votes
cast
|Total votes cast
as % of voting
share capital
|Withheld
|1
|4,098,929
|98.31
|70,557
|1.69
|3.14
|10,000
|2
|4,165,675
|99.91
|3,811
|0.09
|3.14
|10,000
|3
|4,057,670
|97.59
|100,097
|2.41
|3.14
|21,719
|4
|4,092,014
|98.42
|65,753
|1.58
|3.14
|21,719
The total number of ordinary shares in issue as at 5 October 2021 was 132,568,511. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes validly cast.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions, passed as Special Resolutions, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information please contact:
Uloma Adighibe
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: 44 (0) 20 3935 4186