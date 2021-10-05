Total Expert Spotlights First Expy Award Winners at 2021 Customer Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert , the customer experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today honored the organizations and individuals taking customer engagement to new heights with the 2021 Expy Awards , Total Expert’s customer awards program.



Total Expert created the Expy Awards to recognize customers for their ability to unlock data-driven insights, build authentic connections, and deliver meaningful experiences that make an impact. Winners were announced at Total Expert’s 2021 Accelerate customer conference .

“The Total Expert community of banks, lenders, and credit unions continue to impress with their creativity and tenacity as they find new ways to innovate on a modern tech stack,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “These organizations are maturing their digital strategies to exceed customer expectations and desired outcomes; we’re thrilled to recognize the companies and individuals that found new ways to accelerate the future of customer engagement."

Expys were awarded across six categories, including:

The Adopter: Without universal adoption, even the most innovative technology lies dormant and uninspired. This year’s winner, CIVIC Financial Services , drove a 94% adoption rate of Total Expert by delivering creative content across print, email, and social media.





Without universal adoption, even the most innovative technology lies dormant and uninspired. This year’s winner, , drove a 94% adoption rate of Total Expert by delivering creative content across print, email, and social media. The Automator: By transforming manual processes into automated machines, financial services organizations can create unique, meaningful experiences for their customers effortlessly and at scale. PrimeLending took home “The Automator” Expy for 2021 for offering the most comprehensive suite of fully automatic journeys which are used by virtually all of its loan officers.





By transforming manual processes into automated machines, financial services organizations can create unique, meaningful experiences for their customers effortlessly and at scale. took home “The Automator” Expy for 2021 for offering the most comprehensive suite of fully automatic journeys which are used by virtually all of its loan officers. The Journey Wiz: While Total Expert makes it easy for anyone to create a customized journey, three professionals have mastered the craft with a knack for automating complex processes and multistep decisions.



Jake Pniewski at Finance of America Mortgage helped loan officers focus on building relationships with their customers by streamlining the thought process behind Journey notifications and tasks based on feedback from the sales field. Calvin Cook at Motto Mortgage developed unique journeys for a variety of different business models, often weaving together email, SMS, and tasks. Jelaire Grillo at Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC. , collaborated with Total Expert stakeholders to create innovative, complex journeys that connect with customers and prospects.

While Total Expert makes it easy for anyone to create a customized journey, three professionals have mastered the craft with a knack for automating complex processes and multistep decisions.

The Modernizer: By taking innovation to a different level, financial institutions can usher in a new era of customer experiences. Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group developed and launched an “Intraloan Journey” that triggers instant email updates. These updates get sent to borrowers and agents as their files move through the mortgage loan process. With an average email open rate of 86%, borrowers are connected more than ever throughout their home buying experience.





By taking innovation to a different level, financial institutions can usher in a new era of customer experiences. developed and launched an “Intraloan Journey” that triggers instant email updates. These updates get sent to borrowers and agents as their files move through the mortgage loan process. With an average email open rate of 86%, borrowers are connected more than ever throughout their home buying experience. The Technology Trailblazer: Marked by early adopters with a clear mission to drive meaningful change, trailblazers spearhead the future of customer engagement. Horicon Bank maintained the community feel of its multi-channel communication while developing a deep understanding of customer needs.



The Accelerate customer conference, an annual event highlighting customer experience innovation in financial institutions, brings together Total Expert customers, partners, and industry thought leaders for three days of discussion on driving growth, earning customer loyalty, and translating data into action.

For information on Accelerate 2022, reach out to events@totalexpert.com .

For more information on Total Expert, visit totalexpert.com .

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the leading fintech software company that delivers purpose-built CRM and customer engagement for modern financial institutions. The Total Experience Platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information visit totalexpert.com .