The Most Innovative Student Housing Community in California Officially Opens for the Fall Quarter

DAVIS, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new fall quarter at UC Davis marks a new era this year with the grand opening of California's newest and most innovative student housing complex, operated by Asset Living. The 260,000-square-foot LEED Gold community is off-campus living reimagined, offering more amenities and unique features than any student housing design on the West Coast. From the dog park and Zen garden to the karaoke room and pool cabanas, every feature of the Ryder is tailored to meet the individual needs of students and help provide them with the best college experience possible.

"We're proud to manage the most contemporary, vibrant and unique housing community in Davis, one that is purposely designed to support academic success and help students thrive," said Trish Whitcomb of Asset Living. "The Ryder represents what great minds can do together."

Davis City Councilmembers, community leaders, project developers and UC Davis students recently celebrated the grand opening of Ryder on Olive. Councilmembers described the Ryder as a transformational project that sets a new standard for Davis developments.

"It's amazing," said Dan Carson, Davis City Councilman. "The Ryder moves us toward the sustainable and affordable lifestyle we are trying to achieve in Davis. It's energy efficient, strategically located and an inspiration for the future."

The Ryder offers multiple floor plans ranging from two-bedroom to five-bedroom apartments - with the option for private or shared bedroom spaces. All apartments come fully furnished with trendy and modern sleek appliances and custom designs to provide comfort and convenience. The Ryder Affordable Student Housing Program is also available for students who may need financial assistance.

Located at an underutilized infill site and opportunity zone on Olive Drive, the property is less than a half mile away from the UC Davis campus and walkable to countless stores and restaurants. The Ryder offers 130 fully furnished apartments with 706 beds and 20,000-square-feet of communal space. It features a fitness center and yoga studio, zen garden, heated pool with fire pits and cabanas, sports lounge, game room, study booths, karaoke room, electric car sharing program and an inside bicycle garage. It's also pet friendly with a dog park and dog washing area.

HighBridge Properties and Denver-based multi-family developer, Grand Peaks Development, hired Sacramento's Brown Construction as the general contractor. Humphreys & Partners Architects and South Park Interiors provided the design. Asset Living, one of the largest privately held real estate management firms with a long-standing specialty in student housing, manages the community.

