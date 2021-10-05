Botanic Wellness Announces Plans to Expand U.S. Retail Distribution of CBD Product Line

PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All CBD products are not the same.

As an end-to-end seed-to-retail CBD company, Botanic Wellness is able to ensure the purity and consistency of its CBD products.

“We manage every step in our production cycle from planting the seeds to when the packages arrive for retail sale, which enables us to offer high-quality CBD products,” said Donald Gritten, Jr., CEO of Botanic Wellness Limited.

Botanic Wellness is also known for the quantity of CBD in its products. Compared with many other brands, Botanic Wellness provides the most milligrams of CBD by price and volume.

“We aim for high quality, product consistency and to deliver our products at the lowest possible price," Gritten said, adding that THC, which is the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, is non-detectable in Botanic Wellness products. “Our broad-spectrum CBD has all the therapeutic properties of the hemp plant without the THC.

“The higher the cannabidiol content of CBD in our products, the more powerful its effect,” he added.

Gritten said Botanic Wellness plans to significantly expand its retail and online distribution network.

“We have CBD tinctures, soft gels, edible gummies, body creams, soothing relief gels, and salves that we want to make readily available throughout the U.S. We want to give people products that can help improve the quality of their lives,” Gritten said.

The inspiration to launch Botanic Wellness occurred five years ago when Gritten reached out to his friend, Joe Wicker, Jr., now Executive Vice President of the company.

“Despite Joe being a member of the “Just Say No” anti-drug generation, he was open-minded about CBD because his father was dealing with dementia,” Gritten said. “When traditional healthcare couldn’t help Joe’s father, he turned to CBD.”

The difference CBD made for Joe’s father’s last days inspired the two men to launch Live Opulent, Inc, the U.S. arm of global health and wellness organization, Botanic Wellness, which operates in the USA, the UK, Europe, and Australia.

“Because of our experience we are able to bring health and wellness through CBD to all people,” Gritten said. “To achieve this goal, we had to make CBD affordable for everyone.”

Botanic Wellness ultimately wants to be able to provide CBD at the same cost as the Vitamin C people buy in drugstores.

“We are not there yet, but we expect to reach that price point by the end of 2022 or sooner,” he said. “We want to make the medicinal properties of hemp available to everyone without compromising quality and purity.”

“We are now expanding our distribution network in the U.S.,” Gritten said. “We want to make it easy for consumers to find our products online and in stores.”