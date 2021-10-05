Universal Media Group Announces Plan for a Forward Stock Split and Uplisting to OTCQB

Boca Raton, Florida, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Media Group Inc. (OTC Pink: UMGP) is announcing its plans to execute a forward share split. The total market value of the shares outstanding will not be affected as a result of this forward split. Our expectation is that our forward split will be 5 for 1. We are currently working with our securities counsel to secure a date for this action.

“With continued expansion opportunities and such a small public float, we feel it necessary to provide the opportunity for more investors to engage with our company. We are continually focused on providing value to our shareholders and not diluting our stock.” - Mike Sherman, CEO

Additionally, UMGP is working with auditors to finalize the review and audit of our financials to prepare for our planned uplisting. Upon the completion of both of these corporate actions, we have very exciting news regarding new distribution relationships, progress with current business verticals, and additional business development opportunities including full-length film projects with previous “Before the Fame” guests.

About Universal Media Group Inc.:

UMGP is a digital media company with multiple revenue verticals including “Before the Fame”, “On the Mike”, “High School Icon”, and a new NFT Platform in development, as well as an exciting new PODcast starring Rashad Evans and Mike Sherman. UMGP attracts some of the brightest stars in music, film and sports to participate in our programming. www.umediagroupinc.com

Contact:

Universal Media Group Inc.

Michael Sherman

ms@umediagroupinc.com

561-908-3333