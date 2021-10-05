Mammoth Lakes Now More Accessible Than Ever

Mammoth Lakes, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Mammoth Lakes Tourism and Mammoth Mountain announced new United seasonal service into the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport (BIH) in Bishop, Calif. Beginning Dec. 19, 2021, these new flights bring daily service to BIH with United from Denver, Los Angeles and San Francisco making winter air travel to California’s most popular mountain resort more accessible.

“Having Eastern Sierra Regional Airport in Bishop obtain commercial status will change the way the world accesses one of the most beautiful parts of California,” said Mammoth Lakes Tourism Executive Director, John Urdi. “The Eastern Sierra has always been a bucket list destination for people around the country, and the world, and now it will be more accessible for those visitors coming from longer distances and spending more time enjoying all that the region has to offer.”

The move to Bishop also opens the door for expanded flight routes and access to Mammoth Lakes in the future.

“As customers begin to plan their winter and ski vacations, United is proud to offer the most departures to ski destinations across the country,” said Ankit Gupta, Vice President of Domestic Network Planning at United. “Our service to Bishop, Calif. will help travelers from Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco and far beyond enjoy the beautiful ski season in Mammoth this winter.”

Shuttle and rental car services from Bishop to Mammoth Lakes will be available to visitors on each flight. Drive time from Bishop to Mammoth Lakes is about 45 minutes and with free and regular bus service throughout Mammoth Lakes, it’s easy to get around town without a car.

“We are very excited about the upcoming service into the Bishop Airport,” said Jeff Griffiths, Board Chair, Inyo County Board of Supervisors. “We believe it will be a valuable service for the residents of Inyo and Mono counties as well as the visitors to our region. It has been a long road, but we value the partnerships that have developed in the last few years between the County, Town of Mammoth Lakes, Mammoth Lakes Tourism, Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, Federal Aviation Administration and Caltrans Division of Aeronautics that have made this a reality.”

Flights are bookable now at www.united.com.

Additionally, public charter flights via Advanced Airlines will be available from November 24, 2021 - April 4, 2022. Advanced Air will fly 30-passenger Dornier 328 jets from Southern California destinations Burbank (BUR), Carlsbad (CLD) and Hawthorne (HHR) direct into the Mammoth Yosemite Airport. Travelers can enjoy the convenience of a private air travel experience at commercial airline cost with benefits such as private terminals and skipping TSA.

To book tickets, please go to www.advancedairlines.com or call 1-800-393-7035.

Check http://www.visitmammoth.com/ and http://www.mammothmountain.com for more information and to get started booking flights for a Mammoth Lakes vacation.

###