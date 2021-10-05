'Lov'n Ur Hair' Launches: All-Natural Hair Growth System With Health, Growth, Education & Lasting Results

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lov'n Ur Hair introduces an all-natural hair growth system that offers health, growth, education and lasting results. Many women face challenges trying to explore different hair care styles that maintain healthy hair, sustain roots and edges with vibrance and strength. Finding hair care for edges and tresses that offer sustainable results can be overwhelming. Lov'n Ur Hair knows these challenges and how to solve them. Healthy relationships thrive from authentic pour-in and nurturing. The all-natural hair growth system teaches how to start and maintain a loving relationship in hair care with the use of blended natural ingredient products. This hair care system focuses on the root using the healthy hair growth serum to develop a strong foundation. Next, it expands the hair care regiment into a luxury salon Keratin shampoo and condition DUO, edge care treatment combined with vitamins that ensure a healthy experience and healthy results. Today's consumer demands sustainable products with expected results. Products and services have to offer more than what is expected. Lov'n Ur Hair is driven by this expectation. Never settle for any relationship that doesn't love you back. Live by that and love your hair with Lov'n Ur Hair products.

Lov'n Ur Hair is hosting a"Pop Up" event in Howard County, Maryland, on October 9-10, 2021, at the Columbia Mall during mall hours.

Additional "Pop Up" events will follow and be hosted in November and December. Stay connected and follow us on instagram @lovnurhair, on Facebook and visit us at lovnurhair.com. You will find more "Pop Up" upcoming event details on our social media channels. Commit to a new healthy relationship; show your hair some love with Lov'n Ur Hair.

Lov'n Ur Hair Contact: Jordan "Kimberly" Leakey IG: @lovnurhair Email: info@lovnurhair.com

Press Release Contact: Ortega Pittman IG: @OrtegaPittman Email: tega@tegauniversal.com







Image 1: Lov'n Ur Hair Luxury Salon Pro Keratin DUO Shampoo + Conditioner





Repairs • Strengthens • Smooths • Softens An advanced pro formula that gives your hair a complete makeover. Instantly transforms your hair from a dull, thin and unhealthy state, to a vibrant, full, and healthy look

















Image 2: Lov'n Ur Edges and Hair, Nail, & Skin Vitamins





Lov'n Ur Edges balm is the new and easiest way to apply key nutrients to your edges. A Delicious Strawberry and Coconut infused vitamin gummies, that provides your hair, skin, and nails with nutrients.

















Image 3: Lov'n Ur Hair Complete Hair Growth System





ALL YOUR ESSENTIALS IN 1 KIT • Healthy Hair Growth Serum • Lov'n Ur Edges (Edge Growth Balm) • Stimulating Edge Brush • Satin Edge Wrap • 30-Day Hair, Skin, & Nail Gummies

















Image 4: Lov'n Ur Hair Founder & CEO, Jordan "Kimberly" Leakey





Jordan "Kimberly" has been a hair & beauty expert for 25+ years; she works with diverse clients who need care services for natural, protective & chemically treated styles. Jordan has been able to attract and retain clients across the United States.









