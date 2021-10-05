Forbes Business Council Selects Saad Mouasher as a New Member

AMMAN, Jordan, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Forbes Business Council is proud to announce the addition of Saad Mouasher Chairman of the Board of Ahli Bank. Mouasher helped lead Ahli Bank to being awarded the Fortune "Change the World" list of companies. His focus on redefining shareholder value through building "shared prosperity" organizations has gained intrigue around the world.

Mouasher was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. The Forbes Council is excited and honored to welcome Saad into the community.

As an accepted member of the Council, Mouasher has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Mouasher also will be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Saad will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils' member concierge team.

ABOUT SAAD MOUASHER

Saad is a visionary leader and has a deep ability to learn, reformulate, and repurpose. As Chairman of Ahli Bank, he has quickly become the face of change within the organization. Saad embraces "innovation" as a key pillar in business transformation and has deployed some truly impactful, innovative processes, products, and ventures. This is the type of thinking that led Ahli Bank to be included on Fortune's Magazine "Change the World" list in 2020.

Mouasher's goal is to share his ideas of shared prosperity. He believes that a "shared prosperity" business model is designed to benefit everyone including employees, clients, industries, partners & suppliers, regulators, the environment, citizens, and fundamentally, shareholders. In fact, Mouasher believes "shared prosperity" and shareholder value are not mutually exclusive, and that in fact they are self-reinforcing, but only if the organization is optimizing around medium-long term objectives. "Short-termism destroys both long-term shareholder, as well as holistic stakeholder, value. Shared prosperity solves for maximization of both shareholder and stakeholder value … but requires patient capital."

With a boundless amount of energy, creativity and determination, his passion for building the 'good society', and his pursuit of disruptive corporate innovation, Mouasher is continuously evolving business models in a way that can help an organization and its stakeholders 'leapfrog' and produce abundance.

