Premier Partnership Between Lennox Industries and Pearl Certification Will Enhance HVAC Dealers' Home Efficiency, Comfort, and Value for Homeowners

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lennox Industries, a leading provider of innovative home comfort solutions, and Pearl Certification, a national firm that provides third-party certification of high-performing homes and their features, today proudly announce a partnership designed to help Lennox dealers differentiate in their markets and deliver additional value to homeowners through third-party energy efficiency certification.

As a result of this partnership, Lennox dealers will be eligible for customized marketing and certification reports, special training, and Pearl Network fee discounts.

Pearl provides third-party certification of energy-efficient home innovations and drives demand for these improvements by capturing their value for resale and appraisal. Pearl is the only market-based firm approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to administer the Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® program for existing homes. Pearl was also accepted into the National Association of REALTORS'® prestigious REACH Technology Accelerator and holds a licensing agreement with the Appraisal Institute to populate its valuable report.

"We know that Lennox dealers care deeply about the quality of their work and the systems they install," said Joe Jones, Director of Loyalty and Promotions at Lennox. "Our partnership with Pearl will underscore that quality and help homeowners capture the value of their investments when they work with a Lennox dealer. Lennox is proud to partner with Pearl on this special program to bring new benefits to our network."

For more than 125 years, Lennox has been committed to transforming people's lives through its heating, ventilation and air conditioning products and services, ultimately keeping the air in the home perfectly clean and comfortable. Lennox dealers are expert HVAC professionals committed to serving homeowners in the best possible way.

"Homeowners want energy-efficient home improvements to also be good investments," said Pearl's CEO and co-founder Cynthia Adams. "For decades, Lennox has been a leader in providing homeowners with exceptional, high-quality HVAC equipment backed by strong warranties and installed by some of the most respected firms in the industry. We are excited to partner with a market leader whose dealers bring comfort, efficiency, and better indoor air quality to homeowners."

To learn more about the Pearl and Lennox partnership, visit https://pearlcertification.com/lennox-dealers .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Pearl Contact: Lindsay Bachman

lindsay.bachman@pearlcertification.com

Lennox Contact: Kristen Robinson

Kristen.Robinson@fleishman.com

FleishmanHillard

***

About Pearl Certification

Pearl Certification is a national firm that certifies high-performing homes: homes with heating and cooling, solar, smart home devices, resilient features and much more. Pearl's certification drives demand for these improvements by capturing their value for resale and appraisal. Pearl qualifies a network of contractors that improve homes' performance, and real estate professionals that ensure these homes are properly marketed and valued when sold. When marketed correctly, Pearl Certified homes can add 5% or more to a home's sale price. Visit www.pearlcertification.com for more information.

About Lennox Industries

Air is Life. Make it Perfect. Lennox Industries, a division of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII ), is in constant pursuit of perfect air because we believe everyone deserves it. Whatever your version of perfect is, we can help make it happen. Offering some of the quietest and most efficient units on the market, the first ultra-low emissions furnace, and hospital-grade air filtration, Lennox has a history of designing innovative heating, cooling and indoor air quality products. Lennox's approach to product design earned it more Dealer Design awards than its competitors combined and multiple ENERGY STAR Most Efficient certifications. Lennox is a proud contributor to its communities, investing in the future of the HVAC industry and giving back through its corporate social responsibility program, Feel The Love. For more information about how Lennox is redefining air, visit www.lennox.com/residential .

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment