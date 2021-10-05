UBISOFT EXPANDS THE TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON® UNIVERSE WITH GHOST RECON® FRONTLINE

PARIS — October 5, 2021 — Today at the Ghost Recon 20th Anniversary Showcase, Ubisoft announced Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline, a new free-to-play, massive PvP shooter grounded in the renowned Ghost Recon universe.







Ghost Recon Frontline will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Stadia, Luna and Windows PC via Ubisoft Connect, with full cross-play available at launch. Players can register now at ghostreconfrontline.com for a chance to play in early tests and to get the latest news and updates. The first closed test will run from October 14th to October 21st, for PC players in Europe only*.







Developed by Ubisoft Bucharest**, which previously worked on Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ghost Recon Frontline offers a new and never-before-seen way for players to explore the Ghost Recon universe, with a free-to-play, 100+ players, PvP first-person military experience.







In Ghost Recon Frontline, players will discover Drakemoor island, an open world full of diverse landmarks and biomes. The game features a large set of tactical support tools, offering players complete freedom in strategic gameplay throughout various game modes. Expedition, the game’s flagship mode, offers a new take on the battle royale genre. Featuring more than 100 players in teams of three, these squads will have to work together to complete dynamic objectives across the massive open map with no converging circle. Once players are done collecting intel, they will have to head to a drop zone and call for an extraction. When initiated, all teams will know the position of the extraction and will try to intervene, players will have to play tactically to successfully escape and win the match. Additional modes will also be available at launch.







Ghost Recon Frontline offers a unique and advanced class system, allowing players to upgrade and customize each contractor to fit their strategy. Three classes of contractors will be available during the first closed test, with more available at launch:



Assault Class provides great sustainability in close range fights and overall proficiency maneuvers.

provides great sustainability in close range fights and overall proficiency maneuvers. Support Class offers superior protection with fortification abilities.

offers superior protection with fortification abilities. Scout Class can easily recon the area for the squad, revealing and pestering enemies from a distance without fear of retaliation.



Players can even switch between different contractors even in the heart of battle, making each game unique and highly tactical.







“We can’t wait to see players’ reactions during the first test of Ghost Recon Frontline. We will be working hard to adjust the game accordingly throughout the several live phases planned before launch, as we want to deliver the most polished and entertaining experience possible for players,” said - Bogdan Bridinel, Creative Director at Ubisoft Bucharest.







To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Ghost Recon franchise, players can download the first game of the series, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon, for free on Ubisoft Connect. In addition, the Fallen Ghost DLC is free to access for all Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands players, and the Deep State Adventure DLC is free to access for all Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint players on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Stadia and Windows PC via Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store until October 11.***







The first closed test of Ghost Recon Frontline will start on October 14 for PC players in Europe only. Players can go to ghostreconfrontline.com to register for upcoming news, information and game tests.







* October 14th, test only available for PC in Europe, list of countries available on ghostreconfrontline.com. Additional tests will be available at a later date.

**Ubisoft Bucharest in collaboration with Ubisoft Belgrade, Ubisoft Craiova, Ubisoft Kyiv and Ubisoft Odesa.

*** To access the Fallen Ghost DLC players must own Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands. To access the Deep State Adventure DLC players must own Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Both DLCs are free to access from October 5, 7pm CEST to October 11, 7pm CEST.



