Mayors' Political Issue of 2022: Apartment Supply Solves Affordable Housing Issue

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affordable housing has been defined all too well by the political parties during the recent election. With municipal elections coming in 2022, Derek Lobo, CEO of SVN Rock Advisors Inc., believes that it is critical to not waste more time talking about this problem, solutions are needed now and are readily available.

Lobo has been advising the apartment industry for decades and believes that city mayors will listen better than federal politicians when it comes to solving apartment supply. He's offering all Canadian mayors the solution to what Trudeau, O'Toole, Singh, and others spoke to at length during their campaigns - the difference being this is actionable now.

"Attainable housing, often called "affordable" housing, is a local issue, not federal; the buck stops at the mayor's desk, not the Prime Minister's. The solution, quite simply, is purpose-built apartments. It's time for municipal officials to grab the issue and act," Mr. Lobo says.

Rather than wait to see what "pans out" over time, Mr. Lobo is inviting all mayors and their staff to attend, in-person or virtually, an upcoming event that is centered around solving apartment supply in Canada, permanently. "This event will bring together the significant apartment industry experts and builders with a complete focus on affordable housing and new apartment development. The timing is perfect, the right people are coming together, and it's time for action!" describes Mr. Lobo.

The event features industry expert discussions and presentations at the Royal Canadian Military Institute in Toronto, October 28-29; details are available at RockAdvisorsInc.com.

Mr. Lobo's invitation to Canadian mayors simply requires an RSVP (contact Mr. Lobo's office directly at derek.lobo@rockadvisorsinc.com, 905-320-7672, or 416-819-0094 (Kelly)).

"Eliminating legislative barriers and encouraging the development of apartments is essential for a timely solution," says Mr. Lobo. His voice is one of conviction, so much so, he dedicated the better part of the last two years writing a significant number of books to support the solution to apartment supply in Canada. His latest book, A Step-by-step Guide to Affordable Housing in Canada, is just about ready for publication.

"The issue of apartment supply is sure to be on the agenda when municipal elections become front-and-center in 2022, so I'm anticipating that our mayors will take interest in what the apartment industry is doing," says Mr. Lobo with a sense of certainty. "If mayors want to be re-elected next year, they should get to work solving the apartment supply problem."

Derek Lobo is the CEO and broker of record for SVN Rock Advisors Inc., focused on Apartment Intelligence & Leadership. With over 35 years of relationships, insight, expertise, and business strategy, SVN Rock Advisors specializes in the multi-residential industry (apartments, affordable housing, student housing, and intergenerational family real estate). They deliver the Apartment Development FULL Service Experience™ which spans the entire development project timeline of its customers.









