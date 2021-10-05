MedeAnalytics Bora Bora 21.2 Release Upgrades Product Capabilities for Healthcare Payers and Providers

RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedeAnalytics, a healthcare analytics software-as-a-service (SaaS) leader, announced today the go-live of its latest release, Bora Bora 21.2. It includes key capabilities in response to the needs of its payer and provider clients to support improved patient outcomes and member health.

"The new capabilities in our Bora Bora 21.2 release updated the COVID-19 Vaccine Overview dashboard for payers, providing them key insights into vaccination barriers and identifying costs associated with 'Long COVID,'" said Scott Hampel, president of MedeAnalytics. "This release is another milestone in our commitment to support our payer and provider clients who are continuing to battle COVID-19, empowering them with additional tools and resources to better understand their patient populations and create better outcomes."

Here are additional details on a few of the new capabilities in the Bora Bora 21.2 release:

For Payers

The latest updates to the MedeAnalytics payer platform will enable organizations to leverage COVID-19 vaccine dimensions added in our Aruba 21.1 Release, proactively identify and analyze at-risk communities and enable care protocols to improve outcomes and quality of care, develop strategies to mitigate and minimize readmissions, and more.

COVID-19 Vaccine Overview Dashboard provides actionable insights so that health plans and/or employer groups can eliminate barriers preventing or discouraging their members from getting vaccinated. It also captures the prevalence of 'Long COVID' cases and the costs associated with those cases.

Payer Facility Dashboard gives the payers the ability to view the risks and costs associated with readmissions, excess length of stay (LOS), hospital-acquired conditions (HACs), and mortality rates for the provider/hospital.

Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) Fields allow users of the Value Based Performance Management (VBPM) and Healthcare Economics (HE) solutions to identify the social vulnerability of demographic locations where the at-risk patient/members reside. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) created the vulnerability index that uses census data to identify high-risk areas based on household composition, minority status, language, housing units, and transportation services. These dimensions, used in conjunction with the chronic conditions, readmission, HACs, mortality, utilization, and gaps in care, can assist to identify the most vulnerable, at-risk populations. Through this self-service capability, users can create analytics that identify patients/members who would benefit from outreach, education, individualized case management, and other services to improve their overall quality of care.

MCO Overview Dashboard for public sector allows DOM's (Division of Medicaid) the ability to evaluate cost, utilization and enrollment trends of contracted MCOs, giving concrete data points on the overall quality of service each MCO provides. This aids in determining which MCO contracts should be re-bid and can support fraud investigations.

Enhanced Chronic Conditions expands the ability to track long-term costs and outcomes for additional populations. By focusing on community-specific diseases, plans can support programs that aid in targeted treatment.

Daily Usage Improvements analyzes preventive services utilization based on distance to determine if PCP reassignment could result in better outcomes.

For Providers

The most recent updates for providers will support patient care, create new efficiencies in reporting, reduce hospital stay, and more.

Patient Profile allows users to gain insight into patient profiles to determine opportunities to capture potential missed/related HCCs, improving documentation, coding, reimbursement, and care management.

Chronic Condition Tracking allows users to identify their top-billed chronic condition groups, view total payment for these groups, and additional financials associated with each group.

Admit Type facilities can now see the admit type on their claims and compare this to the cohort data within Revenue Integrity. This allows users to run comparative analytics around length of stay and percent of claims.

Cross Data-Set Functionality helps users to find out all necessary information in one detailed report, without the necessity to compare two data sets. This will help to drive significant efficiencies when searching for data related to specific accounts.

PAI/Salucro Upgrade Integration allows flexible payment options and improves the overall patient experience while still ensuring collections are made.

General Features

The Export Dashboards to PowerPoint feature offers the ability to make dashboards 'Presentation Ready' in PowerPoint with full editing capability. Users can add images, change colors, add trend line charts, and self-service Narrative Insights quickly and easily, which saves time, expands reach, and is truly self-service.

For more information or a demonstration, contact https://medeanalytics.com/request-demo.

