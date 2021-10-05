extractX Ltd. Announces Completion of Business Acquisition of extractX Incorporated

NIAGARA, Ontario, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- extractX Ltd. (formerly Tri-Media Integrated Marketing Technologies Inc.) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it completed its previously communicated business acquisition of extractX Incorporated (“EXI”) by its wholly owned subsidiary, 12491613 Canada Inc. on October 1, 2021 and the subsequent amalgamation of EXI and 12491613 Canada Inc. The Articles of Amalgamation naming the new entity, extractX Incorporated (“new EXI”) will be filed upon receipt from Corporations Canada.



The consideration given by 12491613 Canada Inc. for the acquisition was an exchange of one Company common share for one common share outstanding of EXI. As stated in the Amalgamation Agreement at June 30, 2021, EXI had 23,352,287 common shares outstanding and the Company had 937,533 common shares outstanding at September 17, 2021.

Further details will be contained in a business acquisition report to be filed.

About extractX Ltd.

extractX designs, builds, and operates industrial scale self-contained mobile extraction laboratories equipped with the most effective and reliable equipment, allowing for efficient 24/7 operation, and unlimited scalability to meet the demand of any size operation. Built to GPP/GMP/EU GMP standards, extractX purpose builds mobile extraction laboratories to service biomass cultivators and producers wherever and whenever the service is needed, onsite and on demand anywhere in the world.

