MPT to broadcast live coverage of inaugural Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill

Owings Mills, MD, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maryland Public Television (MPT), in partnership with The Fair Hill Organizing Committee, today announced it will broadcast and livestream more than 13 hours of coverage of the inaugural Maryland 5 Star, one of only two equestrian events of its kind in the United States and among seven worldwide. A preview of MPT’s statewide coverage is available for viewing at mpt.org/maryland5star/.

The prestigious 5 Star (CCI5*-L) designation is the pinnacle of the Olympic sport of Eventing, often described as an equestrian triathlon. Eventing combines the skills of a single horse and rider in competition against other horses/riders across the three disciplines of dressage, cross-country, and show jumping.

The Eventing competition, October 14 - 17, will take place at the Fair Hill Special Event Zone in Elkton, located in Cecil County, Maryland. The newly constructed facility features world-class equestrian arenas, a turf track, and timber and cross-country courses.

MPT-HD’s schedule of live and recorded coverage during the four-day competition is as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 14: Dressage from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (live coverage)

Dressage from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (live coverage) Friday, Oct. 15: Dressage from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (live coverage)

Dressage from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (live coverage) Saturday, Oct. 16: Cross-country from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (from earlier in the day)

Cross-country from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (from earlier in the day) Sunday, Oct. 17: Show jumping & awards from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (live coverage)

MPT’s Maryland 5 Star coverage will also be livestreamed to the network’s regional audience at mpt.org/livestream.

Sports broadcaster Jim Hunter will offer Maryland 5 Star pre-event and event reports during MPT’s Direct Connection at 7 p.m. on Monday, October 11 and State Circle at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 15. Hunter returns to Direct Connection on Monday, October 18 for a post-event wrap-up report.

Gov. Larry Hogan has proclaimed October as Maryland Horse Month, recognizing the historic, recreational, and economic contributions of the state’s horse industry. He noted, "Maryland has a rich history as a leader in the horse industry and is one of only two states to host both a Triple Crown Race in the Preakness Stakes and an international 5-Star event coming this year to Fair Hill. With more horses per square mile than any other state, the equine community is a critical part of our state’s heritage and economy."

Among those expected to participate in the inaugural Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill are top horses and riders from the United States and countries around the world.

Oliver Townend of Great Britain, world #1 on the FEI Eventing World Athlete Rankings, heads an all-star list of riders entered to compete. World ranked #2 Tim Price, a two-time Olympic veteran, and world-ranked #7 Jonelle Price, a three-time Olympic veteran with a team Bronze Medal -- both from New Zealand -- are scheduled to participate.

The list also includes Zara Tindall of Great Britain, 2006 World Champion, 2012 Olympic team Silver Medalist, and granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, Astier Nicolas of France, winner of team Gold and individual Silver Medals at the 2016 Olympic Games, and the three members of the United States team who competed in the recent 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, led by world #8 ranked Boyd Martin.

General admission and reserved seating tickets to one or more competition days can be purchased at Maryland5Star.us/tickets.

# # #

About the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill

One of only two 5 Star events in the United States, and seventh worldwide, the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill will continue the storied legacy of Eventing at the new Fair Hill Special Event Zone in Elkton, Maryland, located in Cecil County. The prestigious 5 Star (CCI5*-L) designation is the pinnacle of the sport of Eventing also known as the equestrian triathlon. The Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill is produced by The Fair Hill Organizing Committee, an affiliate of the Sport and Entertainment Corporation of Maryland, and in partnership with Fair Hill International. The Maryland Food Bank serves as an event beneficiary. For more information visit maryland5star.us/.

About Maryland Public Television

Maryland Public Television (MPT) is a statewide, public-supported TV network and Public Broadcasting Service member offering entertaining, educational, and inspiring content delivered by traditional broadcasting and streaming on TVs, computers, and mobile devices. A state agency, it operates under the auspices of the Maryland Public Broadcasting Commission. MPT creates local, regional, and national content and is a frequent winner of regional Emmy® awards. MPT’s commitment to educators, parents, caregivers, and learners of all ages is delivered through instructional events and Thinkport.org. MPT’s year-round community engagement activities connect viewers with resources on a wide range of topics. For more information visit mpt.org.

Attachments