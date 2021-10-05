Berry Corporation (bry) To Report Third Quarter 2021 Results November 2; Hold Conference Call November 3

DALLAS, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) (“bry” or the “Company”) today announced it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, after the close of U.S. financial markets. It will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, to discuss these results. The conference call information is included below.



Earnings Conference Call

Live Call Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Live Call Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6 a.m. Pacific Time)

A live listen-only audio webcast will be available at bry.com/category/events

If you would like to ask a question, please dial in 15 minutes early to the Live Call Dial-in:

Live Call Dial-in: 877-491-5169 from the U.S.; 720-405-2254 from international locations

Live Call Passcode: 3586911

An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast:

Replay Dates: Through Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Replay Dial-in: 855-859-2056 from the U.S.; 404-537-3406 from international locations

Replay Passcode: 3586911

A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived at ir.bry.com/reports-resources.

About bry

bry is a publicly traded (NASDAQ:BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California. More information can be found at Berry’s website at www.bry.com.