State Employees' Credit Union Announces Promotions

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) is pleased to announce the promotions of Leigh Brady to Chief Operating Officer and Josh Bomba to Chief Information Technology Officer. Both internal team members of the $50 billion credit union will assume their new roles immediately.



Leigh has been with SECU for 34 years, gaining experience in numerous areas of the organization. She most recently served as Chief HR & Communication Officer for the credit union. Her oversight areas will now include retail delivery channels, human resources, marketing/communications, operations, SECU’s CUSOs, and the SECU Foundation. Leigh has a B.A. in Accounting from North Carolina State University and an MBA from Meredith College. Holding various leadership positions outside of SECU, Leigh is on the Board of Directors of the Carolinas Credit Union League and Carolinas Credit Union Foundation. She also serves as Chair of the Executive Committee for the CUNA HR/Organizational Development Council.

SECU President/CEO Jim Hayes commented, “As SECU looks to implement operational changes and enhancements for credit union members and employees, it’s important to have someone in the Chief Operating Officer position who brings a vast amount of experience and a good working knowledge of the organization. I look forward to working with Leigh to make a positive impact across the credit union.”

Josh Bomba is a passionate and results-driven technology leader with over 15 years of experience covering various facets of the information technology field at different financial institutions. With an ability to blend both technology and business perspectives, Josh will help to bring transformative projects to the credit union in order to best deliver SECU’s business and organizational goals. His new duties will include management of all IT functions as well as digital strategy. He holds a B.S. in Computer Information Systems from NC Wesleyan College and previously studied Computer Science at East Carolina University.

“While hired just a few months ago to oversee SECU’s digital channels, Josh has quickly embraced the organization and demonstrated his breadth of knowledge in the IT and digital space. I anticipate our IT team will bring a substantive amount of transformation within our technology/digital areas, using the roadmap created by Josh,” said Jim Hayes.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3026007-c127-487c-99ff-6590c3a6dc68