Dr. Jody Morris Joins the Team at All About Cats Veterinary Hospital

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All About Cats Veterinary Hospital in Las Vegas, NV is excited to welcome Dr. Jody Morris to their veterinary team. Dr. Morris has been a veterinarian since 2017 and is looking forward to joining the cat hospital. All About Cats Veterinary Hospital provides health care services for cats, ranging from wellness exams to surgery. The veterinary team is dedicated to helping cat-lovers keep their pets well.



Dr. Morris grew up in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia and attended veterinary school at Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. She graduated in 2017 and went on to complete a year-long surgical internship in Colorado. Morris then transitioned to a private practice near Colorado Springs for several years. Now, she and her significant other have moved to Las Vegas for Dr. Morris to join the All About Cats Veterinary Hospital team. She is looking forward to getting to work with cats every day.

“Cats have a special place in my heart because of their unique personalities, and I am looking forward to getting an opportunity to work with them full time,” Dr. Morris says. “Joining this team is going to be a great experience for me.”

Dr. Morris is one of four veterinarians at the cat hospital. It was founded by Dr. Terri Koppe in 2001. Dr. Koppe had a dream of creating a facility that catered to cats, since the animals have their own unique needs. Dr. Koppe is proud of the veterinary hospital’s success.

Dr. Morris herself also has a love for cats. While she was in school, she adopted two rescue kittens, Simba and Nala, and they have traveled across the country with her ever since. She also has two dogs, Murphy and Fox. Her love for her pets and passion for animals has fueled her path to becoming a veterinarian.

At All About Cats Veterinary Hospital, Dr. Morris will provide veterinary services and educate pet owners on cat care. Her goal is to treat every patient like she does her own cats.

“My love for animals is really what drives me,” Dr. Morris said. “I’m just happy to be able to care for cats and make them and their owners happy.”

All About Cats Veterinary Hospital in Las Vegas, NV provides specialized services for cats. This includes wellness exams, vaccines, surgery, dental care, ultrasounds, spaying and neutering, grooming, boarding, and more. The veterinary team also offers behavioral advice for pet owners. Through education, prevention, and treatment, the new team of four works to keep cats healthy and happy.

All About Cats Veterinary Hospital

Las Vegas, NV

705-257-3222