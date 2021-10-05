Drummond Company Announces Appointment of Carolina Riaño as Company's First Chief Sustainability Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drummond Company, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Carolina Riaño as Chief Sustainability Officer.

Mrs. Riaño brings more than 21 years of relevant industry experience to her new role, having previously served as Sr. Vice President of Risk Management and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and Sr. Vice President of Corporate Operations. Mrs. Riaño holds an MBA from the University of Ulster in Ireland, and bachelor's and master's degrees in Economics from Universidad de los Andes in Colombia.

"Under Carolina's leadership, the company has designed and implemented a corporate wide CSR program that beneficially impacts more than one million people in Colombia and the United States. Her appointment as our first Chief Sustainability Officer is a demonstration of our commitment to have Sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting as an integral part of the company and its overall strategy and operations," said Richard Mullen, CEO of Drummond Company.

Mrs. Riaño's new role will be focused on leading the new Sustainability and ESG department at Drummond Company and its subsidiaries, including the continuance and development of activities that demonstrate Drummond's commitment to socially and environmentally sustainable mining and other operations. All of which seeks to ensure high standards of corporate governance, and improve the quality of life of the communities in the area of influence of our operations.

For more information, contact Paulo Gonzalez at pgonzalez@drummondco.com or 205 945 6300.

