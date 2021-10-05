Qualia Named to the 2021 CB Insights Fintech 250 List of Top Fintech Startups

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Insights today named Qualia , the leading digital real estate closing platform, to the fourth annual Fintech 250 , a prestigious list of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology. This year’s list was unveiled on stage at CB Insights’ Future of Fintech conference in New York City. This is the second year in a row that Qualia is featured on the distinguished Fintech 250 list.



“This is the fourth class of the Fintech 250, and it’s also the most international, representing 26 countries. These 250 fintech startups are attacking an incredibly diverse array of financial services opportunities across 19 sectors, including digital banking, insurance, payroll, retail investing, and more,” said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. “After being named to the CB Insights Fintech 250 last year, the 2020 class saw 17 companies go public and 25 get acquired. They also went on to raise over $25B in additional financing and forged more than 380 new partnerships after being recognized. The Fintech 250 has a history of spotlighting the very best fintech companies, and this year is no different. We're excited to see how these fintech startups disrupt and transform financial services in the years ahead."

Qualia has become the leading digital closing platform used by over 500,000 lenders, title & escrow companies, real estate agents, and proptech companies seeking to deliver an end-to-end home purchase or refinance experience. On each closing, Qualia brings together these parties onto one system of record to orchestrate a seamless and secure real estate transaction, transforming what was once a paper-intensive and arduous process riddled with inefficiencies into a digitized, fully connected experience for all.

“We are honored to be named to CB Insights’ Fintech 250 list for the second year in a row along with such a distinguished list of fellow fintech companies,” said Nate Baker, co-founder and CEO of Qualia. “We look forward to the road ahead as we stay focused on helping deliver the end-to-end homebuying experiences consumers now expect.”

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights Intelligence Unit selected the Fintech 250 from a pool of over 17,000 companies, including applicants and nominees.They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores, CB Insights’ proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

Fintech 250 2021: Investment Highlights

Unicorns : 118 of the 250 companies (47%) are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding round





: 118 of the 250 companies (47%) are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding round Funding trends : In 2021 year-to-date (YTD), these 250 private companies have raised $40.3B in equity funding across 275 deals (as of 9/14/21)





: In 2021 year-to-date (YTD), these 250 private companies have raised $40.3B in equity funding across 275 deals (as of 9/14/21) Mega-rounds : Since 2020, there have been 178 mega-round ($100M+) equity investments to this year’s Fintech 250, with 138 of them in 2021 YTD





: Since 2020, there have been 178 mega-round ($100M+) equity investments to this year’s Fintech 250, with 138 of them in 2021 YTD Global representation : 36% of the 2021 Fintech 250 are based outside the US. After the US, the UK is home to the most Fintech 250 companies (25), followed by India (12). This year’s winners are based in 26 countries, including France, Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, and Nigeria.





: 36% of the 2021 Fintech 250 are based outside the US. After the US, the UK is home to the most Fintech 250 companies (25), followed by India (12). This year’s winners are based in 26 countries, including France, Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, and Nigeria. Top VC investor : Ribbit Capital is the most active investor in this year’s Fintech 250 companies, having invested in 62 deals since 2016. Since 2019, Ribbit has participated in 41 deals with this cohort of companies, including to Nubank, Uala, Brex, Vouch, Razorpay, and BharatPe. Tiger Global Management and Accel were close behind with 57 and 55 deals, respectively.



