INOVALON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of its Investigation of the Sale of INOV and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

On August 19, 2021, Inovalon announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by the Consortium in a deal valued at approximately $7.3 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Inovalon stockholders will receive $41 in cash for each share of Inovalon common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in either late 2021 or early 2022.

On September 17, 2021, Inovalon released a Preliminary Proxy Statement recommending that stockholders vote in favor of the going-private transaction. The stockholder vote date is yet to be determined.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Inovalon’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Inovalon’s stockholders.

