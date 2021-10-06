GDA Capital Announces Speakers for Asia Disruptive Investment Summit

Toronto, ON, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American digital asset leaderGDA Capital has shared the list of speakers who will participate in the Asia Disruptive Investment Summit. The summit will take place virtually and be livestreamed from the Crypto Convention Center in Decentraland on Oct 6-7, 2021. Participants will focus on exploring trends and opportunities in the Asian markets and dive deeper into specific disruptive industries.



Asia Disruptive Investment Summit



The lineup for the summit consists of some of the most influential people in the space. These include SOUL Capital Founder Billy So, Kenetic Managing Partner Jehan Chu, FreeTON Founding Member Nikita Inshakov, Tokens.com CEO Andrew Kiguel, Master Ventures CEO Kyle Chasse, MEX Digital COO Zak Taher, Elitium CEO Raoul Milhado, and GDA’s Jean-Luc Gustave and Michael Gord.

At the event, these leaders will touch on important topics topics such as Asian Disruptive Technology Landscape in 2021 and Beyond; Disruptive Investment Strategies for Family Offices; Future of Art, Gaming, Sports, and Entertainment with Disruptive Technology; Future of the Internet with Disruptive Technology; and Future of the Assets with Disruptive Technology.

“The speakers that will be participating in this event are some of the most brilliant minds in the industry. We’re lucky to have them with us and we know their knowledge and insight into the current state of digital assets in the region is crucial to finding opportunities. Listening to the right people is especially important in a market as rich and diverse as Asia.” – GDA Capital Co-founder Michael Gord.

Asia Disruptive Investment Summit is a follow up to the successful Europe Disruptive Investment Summit. Besides the stellar lineup, the event this week will gather investors and family office communities to create new opportunities and connections for them and innovative entrepreneurs in the digital asset space.

Register for the Asia Disruptive Investment Summit here -> https://hopin.com/events/asia-disruptive-investment-summit

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital is a global organization that provides vertically integrated financial technology services to institutional investors and disruptive technology companies. We are the trusted advisor that bridges the gap between institutional capital markets and disruptive technologies. For more information about GDA Capital or any of our products and services, please visit https://gda.capital/







