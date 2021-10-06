Innovative Solutions That Make DIY A Safer Task

Hollis, NH, United States, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Residential bathrooms are one of the most utilized spaces in a house. Thus, it’s important to keep the space clean, safe, and up to date. However, doing touch ups and refinishing surfaces every few years is exhausting, expensive, and labor intensive. That’s why Refinished Bath Solutions is giving homeowners just that – a solution. Ekopel 2K is an easy to use odorless recasting skin that will instantly transform baths and keep them looking brand new for longer.

Ekopel 2K is different from other bath refinishing options. For one, it is simple. Other bathtub refinishing sprays give off toxic odors which can be both difficult and expensive to remove. Ekopel 2K is completely odorless . Rather than spray on methods, Ekopel 2K is a pour on recasting resin which applies a coat 20 times thicker than other bathtub sprays.

Safety is extremely important to Refinished Bath Solutions which is why their bath refinishing kits have been tested by the The German Institute ISEGA. The kits also comply with the standard DIN EN 71-3, which means they are safe for children and pets. Ekopel is also harmless when it comes in contact with skin. Other bathtub refinishing sprays give off toxic odors which can be both difficult and expensive to remove. Ekopel 2K is completely odorless, so you don’t have to worry about extensive exhaust systems.

This kit makes DIY simple from start to finish, by providing everything needed for the project. Rather than spray on methods, Ekopel 2K is a pour on recasting resin which applies a coat 20 times thicker than other bathtub sprays. When it is applied correctly, Ekopel will not peel, making it a longer lasting option as well. The process can take anywhere from 2 to 4 hours to complete and then all that’s left to do it allow your bathtub 24 hours to harden. Once the bath has cured for 24 hours it is brand new and ready for use. When it is applied correctly, Ekopel will not peel, making it a longer lasting option as well.

Refinished Bath Solutions was founded in 2016 by Patrick Foley. Located in Hollis, NH, the company provides unique refinishing solutions for bathtubs, showers, in-ground pools, spas, sinks, and so much more. With a dedication to the user experience and the environment, the solutions offered by Refinished Bath Solutions are eco and family-friendly with low VOCs. For more information, please visit https://refinishedbathsolutions.com/ or contact the experts by calling (877) 882.2278.

