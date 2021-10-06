Custom Cycling Jerseys No Minimums AUS – Fast Delivery Lifetime Guarantee Update

Hurstville, Australia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

With the company’s updated service, Champion System Australia’s customers will have access to even more jersey designs and fabrics. Each jersey is made using advanced materials printing techniques and comes with a lifetime quality guarantee.

More information about Champion System Australia is available via https://www.champ-sys.com.au/collections/custom-cycling-jersey

The newly expanded range of cycling jerseys is geared towards professional athletes and biking enthusiasts alike. Unlike other sports gear manufacturers, Champion System Australia does not require a minimum order, so customers can commission as many or as few kits as they want.

Cycling is one of the biggest sports in Australia, with as many as 3.4 million people riding a bike each week. As long-time riders know, high-quality riding jerseys can improve their aerodynamics and help them beat personal records.

As such, Champion System Australia designs and produces cycling kits with performance in mind. For elite performance, it offers innovative fabrics such as Apex+ PRO, AERO Race Day, and Apex+ Lightweight.

Budget-conscious but performance-minded athletes, meanwhile, can choose more affordable variants like Tech Lite Jersey, All Rounder, and Enthusiast Performance+ Jersey. Customers can also select the cut, color, and design of the apparel they order.

The sports apparel expert also offers complimentary crash replacement for all jerseys bought. This means that if a rider tumbles and damages their jersey, they can have it replaced at no additional charge.

Orders are usually fulfilled within five weeks of submission. The company also offers an express option, which reduces the turnaround time to just two weeks.

About Champion System Australia

Champion System Australia understands the vital role performance apparel play in sports, which is why it takes a quality-driven approach to producing them. Founded in 2005, it now has offices in 22 countries and has made sports kits for many Olympians and World Champions over the years.

A spokesperson says: “Our mission is to become the world’s leading custom sports apparel provider. We give our customers a seamless and collaborative experience, enabling them to create their own brand.”

Interested parties may visit https://www.champ-sys.com.au/collections/custom-cycling-jersey if they need further details about the company and its products.

Website: https://www.champ-sys.com.au