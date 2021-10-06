Proactive news headlines including Geopacific Resources, Creso Pharma, King River Resources and Australian Strategic Materials

Sydney, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) maintained a A$1.30 share price target in Sprott’s latest equity research report following the start of an exploratory drilling campaign at the Woodlark Gold Project in Papua New Guinea. Click here
- Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF)’s wholly-owned, Canadian-based psychedelics company Halucenex Life Sciences Inc has started stability testing initiatives for its Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) grade psilocybin. Click here
- King River Resources Ltd (ASX:KRR) has signed a participant agreement with the Future Battery Industries Cooperative Research Centre (FBICRC) to support two strategic projects. Click here
- Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) continues to progress financing arrangements for the development of the Dubbo Project in Central West New South Wales from which its aims to provide a sustainable and stable supply of high purity and clean critical metals. Click here
- Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF)’s wholly-owned subsidiary VSPC Ltd has appointed Dr Anand Bhatt as lead scientist to steer its research and product development program. Click here
- Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) has kicked off its underground mining operation at the Abra Base Metals Project in WA’s Gascoyne region. Click here
- Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) has completed the EP 161 Tanumbirini 3H (T3H) vertical well and build section at about 3,760 metres after encountering the target Mid-Velkerri ‘B’ shale. Click here
- Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) has enhanced its board through the appointment of experienced business technologist Bernadette Harkin as a non-executive director. Click here
- Kingwest Resources (ASX:KWR) and FMR Investments Pty Ltd have agreed to form a mining and processing joint venture aimed at restarting gold production at the Menzies Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) has been selected to participate in several Special Interest Groups (SIGs) established by the UK Oil & Gas Authority (OGA) as part of the Bacton Energy Hub initiative. Click here
- Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (ASX:TEG) continues to work with Key Petroleum Ltd (ASX:KEY) to complete the necessary regulatory requirements for the transfer of Key’s interests in L7 and EP 437 to TEG. Click here
- Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) has secured approval in principal (AIP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for its pilot-scale compressed hydrogen transporter, sparking a strong investor response with shares up as much as 28.8% intraday to A$0.094. Click here
- Apollo Minerals Ltd (ASX:AON) has received further encouraging shallow high-grade zinc-lead results from drilling at the province-scale Kroussou Project in Gabon. Click here
- Comet Resources Ltd (ASX:CRL) has followed the path of several other small cap explorers this year in adopting an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework. Click here
- Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC), a graphite producer, battery anode material developer and gold explorer, has identified four major gold anomalies during the first phase of an auger drilling campaign at its holdings in Guinea. Click here
- Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (ASX:AGC) continues to turn the soil at the Achilles copper-gold-lead-zinc target, a key prospect within the broader Cargelligo Project in New South Wales’ Lachlan Fold Belt. Click here
- Marmota Ltd (ASX:MEU) has gone back to its uranium roots with the acquisition of the Junction Dam uranium tenement EL6530 in South Australia. Click here
- QMines Ltd (ASX:QML)’s reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling program at its flagship Mt Chalmers Project, 17 kilometres northeast of Rockhampton, Queensland, has intersected multiple wide and high-grade copper, gold and zinc mineralisation outside the known resource. Click here
- Shree Minerals Ltd (ASX:SHH) is saying eureka after uncovering new gold targets at its Kookynie West Project south of Leonora in Western Australia’s Goldfields. Click here
- Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) will shortly commence a 3,000-metre reverse circulation (RC) drilling program on the Ned’s Creek joint venture with Lodestar Minerals Ltd (ASX:LSR). Click here
- Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has identified five priority palladium-nickel drilling targets to be investigated in upcoming aircore drilling at the wholly-owned Norseman Project in the Kambalda nickel belt of Western Australia. Click here
- Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) is likening Gogbala prospect to the core Tchaga deposit at Napié Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire after returning multiple wide and high-grade results including 20 metres at 3.41 g/t gold from 19 metres. Click here
- Latitude Consolidated Ltd (ASX:LCD)’s final assay results from Phase 1 drilling at St Anne’s within its Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia have returned up to 31.2 g/t gold. Click here
- Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK) saw its share price target given a 15% boost from A$1.30 to A$1.50 by Ord Minnett following its Tomingley Gold expansion study, latest reserves and FY22 guidance. Click here
- Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF)’s Victorian battery recycling facility Envirostream Australia has been issued a 99-year operating licence for battery recycling. Click here
- Oar Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR) has supported initial observations of the strong prospectivity of Crown Nickel-Copper-PGE Project near Perth in Western Australia with petrology confirming the presence of ultramafic rocks containing copper sulphides. Click here
