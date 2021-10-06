A Melbourne entrepreneur establishes the Geelong Women's Business Club

Melbourne, Australia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merrin Schnabel is a Social Media Influencer, Public Speaker, Entrepreneur, wife, mother of two lovely boys, and Life and Business Coach. She founded the Geelong Women's Business Club with the intention of empowering women to be the greatest versions of themselves and achieve success in their respective industries through networking and creative cooperation with other members.

As an entrepreneur, she has successfully launched the fashion company ByMerrin, which offers fashion pieces, kaftans, and sarongs, as well as The Inspired Health Company, which focuses on supplying high-quality exercise products. The versatile entrepreneur is utilizing her platform to pursue her life objective of bringing love, peace, and harmony to the world and assisting others in becoming the best versions of themselves.

Schnabel began a spiritual journey a few years ago, desiring to find her true purpose, and it was at that point that she recognized she wanted to be of service to the world and help people. Schnabel saw an opportunity to use her platform and founded the Geelong Women's Business Club. Through this, she can raise awareness, serve as a leader who inspires and empowers others to do more, be successful in what they do, and achieve a life-work balance.

The Geelong Women Business Club arranges large live events in Australia to motivate women to realize their full potential. They can walk away from the event with so much information and insight that they can attain success and manifest riches.

Schnabel has also spent a significant amount of time in the modeling and acting industries. She had always been interested in beauty, fitness, and wellness. That is the driving force behind the ByMerrin Collection (deluxe ray of fashion pieces sarongs and kaftan) and The Inspired Health Company. She wants people to feel good about themselves and look nice.

Furthermore, her responsibilities as a Public Speaker, Coach, and Social Media Influencer evolved organically because she’s regarded as a leader and a well-known figure, role model, and ambassador in her chosen industries. Schnabel also enjoys producing material. She's collaborated with a slew of incredible businesses, including Mercedes-Benz, Mecca, and YSL, to name a few.

The multi-talented entrepreneur is constantly innovating, developing, and progressing. Her biggest desire is to share her amazing work with the world, to be a world leader, and to help people grow as individuals. She is eager for the Geelong Women's Business Club to develop and promote her message both locally and internationally.

She is completely dedicated to humanity and philanthropy. Schnabel has worked with several nonprofits to assist and empower communities. Her main desire is to always make a positive impact on other people's lives and to give back to the community.

