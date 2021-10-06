Aurum, $AUR is Now Listed on ApeSwap

London, United Kingdom, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurum, the Gold standard of reward tokenomics and BSC security, has announced Aurum’s $AUR token listing on Apeswap.

On the route of establishing Gold standards for BSC security and reward tokenomics, Aurum has achieved several milestones, such as the launch of Aurum Wallet and the upgrade of their smart contract. The listing of $AUR tokens on ApeSwap took place on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021, and marked an important milestone in its roadmap.

The Listing on ApeSwap is followed by the successful audit of Aurum’s upgraded smart contract by Solidity Finance, to ensure the safety and security of the team and all investors. ApeSwap is an Automated

Market Maker, Yield Farming, and Staking platform built on Binance Smart Chain.

The listing on ApeSwap of $AUR tokens will mean faster and cheaper transactions for all token holders with increased liquidity. Aurum also partnered with ApeSwap to move 45% of its current LP to ApeSwap and routing all the default selling and buying transactions through the platform.

Aurum announced the partnership between Aurum and ApeSwap a while back, and detailed its plan for the partnership during an insightful AMA session. However the listing of the token was pushed forward due to the impending smart contract audit and launch that took place on Friday 1st October 2021.

About Aurum

Aurum ($AUR) aims to be the Gold standard of reward tokenomics and BSC security. The platform boasts a powerful and innovative reward system where Aurum token holders have the ability to select any BEP-20 token for automatic reward redistribution to the Aurum Wallet. Aurum increases the ease and convenience of portfolio diversification without the need for additional capital or multiple platforms.

Aurum recently unveiled its Secure Wallet in its 1st beta phase with an upgraded smart contract, soon to be powered by Chainlink for BSC tokens. The wallet is equipped with all the vital tools a new or experienced investor might require to offer a convenient and easy-to-use app.

To learn more about Aurum, visit https://aurumofficial.net/

