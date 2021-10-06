Online Panel Discussion: The Impact of the Pandemic on the Mental Health of Students and Teachers

Stockholm, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What Impact Will Distance Learning Have on Education

Ouriginal, Europe's leading provider of plagiarism detection and prevention solution, is organizing an online panel discussion on the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of both students and faculty on October 20, 2021, in cooperation with the Center for Academic Integrity in Dubai. The online webcast is being held in conjunction with Celebrating Academic Integrity Week 2021.

The impact of the pandemic on the mental health of learners and faculty are serious issues in today's educational landscape, according to education experts at Ouriginal. From increased stress and uncertainty to decreased self-confidence and increased loneliness, "the extended time of distance learning triggered by the pandemic has taken a visible toll on both faculty and students," said Andreas Ohlson, CEO of Ouriginal.

Over the past year, the CEO says, the digital world and its associated virtual meetings have become more prominent than real-life social interactions. As a result, he said, social alienation has also led to an increase in social anxiety: More and more people find it difficult to be in the same room with others for extended periods of time, while others find it difficult to be alone with themselves.

Here, the education expert poses the questions: how can we find ourselves again in this environment, as teachers and learners? How can teachers support their students on their way to independent and self-confident learning without ignoring the psychological side?

To answer these and many more questions, the education expert invites you to a comprehensive and free webcast.

Title: How can educators nurture original and independent learners while staying sane themselves?

Date: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Time: 11 a.m. local time in Amsterdam, Berlin, Rome, Stockholm, Vienna.

Speakers:

- Dr. Zeenath Khan, founding president and board member of the Center for Academic Integrity in the United Arab Emirates

- Joslin Gracias, student advisor at the University of Wollongong in Dubai

- Tisha Sajnani, studying computer science at the University of Wollongong in Dubai

- Verena Kunz-Gehrmann, Chief Marketing Officer at Ouriginal



Register here to attend the free webinar:

https://ouriginal.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vcfzK8KGTGGnDVg9BdVfmA

Ouriginal is a text-matching software used to assess the originality of any given text. It was born when two companies, PlagScan and Urkund came together with the goal of offering a bold solution that enhances students' potential to think original and saves teachers’ time when evaluating assignments. With more than three decades of combined knowledge and expertise, we deliver cutting-edge technology, catering to our customers' needs.

