Solar Power Market to Register 6.9% CAGR till 2028; Amazon Announces Five Utility-scale Solar Projects to Power Operations across China, Australia, and the US: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global solar power market size is projected to reach USD 293.18 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The market’s value stood at USD 170.55 billion in 2020, according to a report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled “Solar Power Market, 2021-2028”.

Incorporation of AI in Solar Energy Management to Brighten Market Outlook

Artificial intelligence (AI) has proliferated across a wide range of industries and is transforming the solar industry as well. Governments and private companies are increasingly utilizing the power of AI to optimize the operations of solar power plants and augment solar projects. For example, the US Department of Energy (DOE) has deployed IBM’s AI software for its SunShot Initiative. The software combines cloud information, sensor networks, and local weather stations derived from sky cameras and satellite imageries. In Australia, New Energy Solar announced in March 2019 that it will be using cutting-edge predictive technologies at its Manildra Solar Plant, in partnership with the Canberra-based solar forecasting vendor, Solcast. The introduction of AI in solar management is, therefore, creating massive opportunities for stakeholders in the solar industry.

Highlights of the Report

The Solar Power Market report offers a critical examination of each individual market segment, along with a piecemeal analysis of the factors driving and restraining the market growth. Further, the report also incorporates accurate projections of upcoming trends and opportunities in the market and delivers detailed research into the regional developments and competitive environment of the market.

List of Key Players Covered in this Solar Power Market Report:

Vivaan Solar (India)

Nextera Energy Sources LLC (U.S.)

Urja Global Limited (India)

SunPower Corporation (U.S.)

Yingli Solar (China)

First Solar (U.S.)

BrightSource Energy, Inc. (U.S.)

Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada)

Azure Power (India)

Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd. (China)

Acciona Energia S.A.(Spain)

eSolar Inc. (U.S.)

Trina Solar (China)

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd. (India)

Abengoa (Spain)

Waaree Group (India)

Solar Power Market Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.9 % 2028 Value Projection USD 293.18 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 184.03 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 240 Segments covered Technology; Application; and Region; Growth Drivers Increasing Research into Solar Power Storage to Boost the Market Expansion in Fledgling Markets to be the Top Growth Strategy for Key Players



Pitfalls & Challenges Land Use Constraints to Hinder Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact

The economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic is being experienced by multiple industries and with major economies undergoing unprecedented contraction businesses are going to take a long time to return to pre-pandemic growth levels. The solar power industry market growth is experiencing considerable setbacks as well due to supply chain disruptions and delayed projects, driven by social distancing measures and staggered lockdowns. As a result, the market displayed a low growth rate in 2020 and reached a value of USD 184.03 billion in 2021.

Driving Factor

Increasing Research into Solar Power Storage to Boost the Market

Solar energy is at the forefront of renewable energy sources, owing to its abundant availability and high reliability. With their hearts full of hope, scientists are intensely engaged in researching the potential of solar power industry in providing sustainable energy for the world and curbing the worsening effects of climate change and global warming. For example, in March 2021, researchers at Duke University, USA discovered how the molecular structure of halide perovskites can help deliver the more favorable properties for wider solar energy applications. Another study conducted by scientists at the Linköping University in March 2021 found that the efficiency of solar cells can be improved from the current 33% to 40% by tapping a phenomenon known as singlet fission. The team also solved the problem of energy being lost during this process, a finding that can significantly augment the potential of solar cell technology. These researches are playing an instrumental role in deepening the presence of solar in energy generation and storage.

Market Segmentation

Based on technology, this Solar Power Market Share has been divided into solar photovoltaic (PV) and concentrated solar power (CSP). On the basis of application, the market has been trifurcated into residential, non-residential, and utility. Among these, the utility segment led the market with a share of 34.8% in 2020. By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Expansion in Fledgling Markets to be the Top Growth Strategy for Key Players

Key players in the solar power space are embracing opportunities to expand their businesses in burgeoning markets, especially in tropical countries, where sunlight is received for long periods of time. This growth strategy is enabling companies to broaden their sales horizons, diversify distribution networks, and ultimately strengthen their global market presence.

Industry Development:

October 2020: Total Solar announced that it has successfully installed a 3 MW rooftop solar system for Danone-AQUA, the Indonesian drinking water company. The solar unit is the largest of its kind in the Central Java province and is forecasted to save 3,340 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Solar Power Market demand?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Solar Power Market Share?

Detailed Overview of Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the Solar Power Market Insights.

Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What is the Solar Power Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest Solar Power Market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

