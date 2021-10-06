Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Report 2021-2026 - Mesh, Bright Colors & Glitter Mark Hottest Trends in Pantyhose Arena

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hosiery (Women and Men) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Market to Reach $47.8 Billion by the Year 2026

Hosiery is a multi-faceted apparel accessory. Global Garments & Textiles industry is among the many industries to feel the repercussions of the pandemic`s indelible impact on daily social and economic lives.

A steep global recession, lockdowns and stay at home orders, ban on social gatherings and events, work from home models, widespread layoffs and furloughs, historic high unemployment rates have together massively impacted demand for all non-essential clothing. With no social gatherings and closed offices and schools, sales dwindled for socks and other hosiery items.

In contrast to majority of hosiery brands that suffered massive losses, private labels and sports-orientated items delivered better results. Private labels gained from continuous operations of discounters and supermarkets.

The pandemic has also played an important role in driving a large number of companies to pay more attention to sustainability and adoption of eco-textiles. Hosiery companies in various countries are making significant investments in eco-friendly materials and technologies. These hosiery players are coming up with new collections built on green materials.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hosiery (Women and Men) estimated at US$39.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period. Socks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR to reach US$33.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sheer Hosiery & Tights segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.5% share of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market. Socks brands are entering into the e-commerce domain as well as joining hands with e-tailors, retailers and other companies for pushing sales.

Moreover, various players are coming up with new offerings like anti-bacterial sanitized yarn, organic products and non-compression, soft elastic socks to attract customers. Socks brands are offering blood pressure and diabetes socks to expand their customer base. As COVID-19 pandemic forced people to spend more time indoors due to remote working and learning, comfort dressing has emerged as a major trend in workwear.

The onset of casual dress code hampered the demand for sheer hosiery. Recent years saw proliferation of tights in different colors, patterns and styles as designer scramble to leverage the opportunities prevailing in the market, amid growing image of tights as a regular accessory.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2026

The Hosiery (Women and Men) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 16.94% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 2.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9 Billion by the year 2027.

China is rapidly emerging as one of the leading hosiery producing nations in the world. The country gains its competitive edge from cheap labor, favorable government regulations and easy availability of low-cost raw materials, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

Garments & Textiles Industry Feels the Repercussions

Impact on Hosiery Industry

Socks Brands Focus on Accelerating Recovery as Restrictions Ease

Tights to Maintain Status Quo as Essential Basic & Gain from Patterned Options

Hosiery: An Introduction

A Trip down Memory Lane

Classification of Hosiery

Socks

Sheer Hosiery/Pantyhose

Tights/Opaques

Support Hosiery

Competitive Landscape

Noteworthy Strategies

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 298 Featured)

Donna Karan International

Gildan Activewear Inc.

Hanesbrands, Inc.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc.

Kayser-Roth Corporation

L Brands

Sculptz, Inc.

Trere Innovation s.r.l.

Wolford AG

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Hosiery Innovations and Advancements Drive Growth

Hosiery Market Eyes on Green with the Rise of Sustainable, Biodegradable Offerings

Pandemic Accelerates Drive Towards Sustainability in the Hosiery Industry

Consumer Awareness Drives Trend Towards Sustainable Yarns in Socks Manufacturing

Brands Develop Eco-Friendly and Longer-Lasting Tights to Avoid Waste

Manufacturers Focus on High Performance Yarns for Improved Products

Luxury Hosiery on the Run

Hosiery for Older and Plus-size Consumers Offers Significant Growth Potential

Industry Witnesses Rekindled Interest in Sheer Hosiery

Pantyhose: An Old-Turned-New Style Trend

Mesh, Bright Colors & Glitter Mark Hottest Trends in Pantyhose Arena

Fishnet Stockings to Stay for Long

Bridal Hosiery: A Niche Segment

Maternity Hosiery Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities

High Performance Socks Market Witnesses Increasing Participation

Consumers Warm up to Eccentric Sock Designs & Patterns

Smart Socks: An Emerging Category

Athletic Socks Witness Strong Growth

Over-the-Knee Socks Create a Stir

Skinners: A Portable Alternative to Socks and Shoes

Support Hosiery Blends with Fashion Hosiery

Men's Tights Gain Support

Compression Tights Forms Part of Men's Fashion and Fitness Trend

Athleisure Hosiery: The Perfect Blend of Athletics and Leisure

Trend Towards 'Tights under Shorts'

Hosiery Market Witnesses Rise in Ecommerce Sales

Internet Penetration & Usage Patterns Augur Well

Growing Lenience towards Digital Lifestyles Enhances Online Hosiery Sales

Online Service Boom Drives Growth in Subscription Box Services

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Women: The Largest Consumer Base for Hosiery

Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic

Manufacturers Focus on Millennials to Support Sales

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Clothing and Hosiery

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Promote Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f71h1w