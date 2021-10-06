Automotive Semiconductor Market worth USD 137.82 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 18.15% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Semiconductor Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Automotive Semiconductor Market Research Report, Component, Application, Vehicle Type and Region - Forecast till 2028” the market size is projected to be worth USD 137.82 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 18.15% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028)., The market was valued at USD 51.25 billion in 2021.

COVID-19 Analysis

During the COVID-19 outbreak, the automotive semiconductor market experienced a negative impact as the key automotive fabricating plants have totally stopped their production due to the government imposed lockdown by numerous countries across the globe. Besides, the crisis caused unrealistic disturbance in the supply chain network and production. This essentially influenced on research and development investments and capital. Further, restrictions imposed by the government on transportation endured a boycott which impacted the Just in Time strategies that ended the production plans prompting standing by and also plan closure.



Key Players



Eminent players profiled in the global automotive semiconductor industry report include-

NXP Semiconductor NV

Infineon Technologies AG

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Toshiba Corporation

Texas Instrument Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Micron Technology

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Analog Devices Inc.

Among others.



Drivers



Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Boost Market Growth



The growing adoption of eco-friendly alternative fuel vehicles like hybrid electric vehicles will boost market growth over the forecast period. According to the (ICCT), global EV production crossed over 2 million per year in 2018 and sold more than 80,000 EVs per year.

Additional factors adding to the automotive semiconductor market value include the growing production of automotive, increasing application of automotive semiconductors in active safety and autonomous driving, in-vehicle networking and connectivity, LED lighting, fuel economy and emissions reduction, vehicle electrification, and powertrain, interiors, and body, and development of connected cars with advanced electronics.

Opportunities



Policies Imposing Perilous Safety Arrangements in Cars to offer Lucrative Opportunities



Various policies imposing greater perilous safety arrangements in cars like agile automotive proposals, airbags, and lane departure warning for more efficacy, communication systems, and directives for efficient route-finding will offer lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Restraints



Rising Cost of Overall Vehicle to act as Market Restraint



The rising cost of overall vehicle and maintenance between quality and cost of product may act as market restraint over the forecast period.

Challenges



Constant Optimization to act as Market Challenge



The continuous optimization of component size, high regulations, and shortage of semiconductor chips may act as market challenges over the forecast period.



Market Segmentation



The global automotive semiconductor market is segmented based on vehicle type, application, and component.

By component, the integrated circuits segment will lead the market over the forecast period at a high CAGR.

By application, the power electronics segment will dominate the market over the forecast period and at a significant CAGR.

By vehicle type, passenger cars will spearhead the market over the forecast period at a healthy CAGR for the high demand for passenger cars across the world. Improved disposable income and rising middle-class population have boosted the need for passenger cars in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, India, and China among others.

Regional Analysis



APAC to Steer Automotive Semiconductor Market



The APAC region will steer the market over the forecast period. The region being a major automotive hub with the market share in terms of vehicle production and sales, growing Chinese automotive market, the market has evolved into the largest producer of vehicles, the region being the largest consumer of automotive semiconductor across the globe, increasing growth of automotive industry in China, Japan, and India, and the presence of leading semiconductor manufacturers in the region are adding to the global automotive semiconductor market share in the region. Besides, limited adoptability of sophisticated automobiles, key vendors dealing in the market, growing adoption of electric vehicles, growing automotive manufacturing, and collaborations between automotive OEMs and semiconductor manufacturers are also adding market growth. As per India’s NITI Aayog report, more than 7.35 million electric vehicles had been extended in 2020 and likely to develop 26.52 million by 2030. Toshiba for instance offers different automotive semiconductor devices such as the image recognition processor that is designed to develop driving security. The company offers leading-edge semiconductor technologies from a future point of view to offer comprehensive driver assistance solutions which imitate human eyes and other forms of complicated human senses.

North America to Have Significant Development in Automotive Semiconductor Market



North America will have significant growth in the market over the forecast period. Rapid economic development, growing need for electric vehicles, rising adoption of intelligent transportation system, adoption of automated safety technologies, growing production of EVs, and the presence of several key players are adding to the global automotive semiconductor market growth in the region. As per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in the United States, the constant evolution of automotive technology is aiming to deliver greater safety benefits and ADS. Texas Instruments, for instance, is an American pioneer in the semiconductor space presently providing best in class solution for ultrasound applications, Lidar, camera, radar, and sensor combination.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Automotive Semiconductor Market Research Report: By Component (Processors, Sensors, Memory Devices, Integrated Circuits, Discrete Power Devices and Others), By Application (Chassis, Power Electronics, Safety, Body Electronics, Comfort/Entertainment Unit and Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV and HCV) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2028



