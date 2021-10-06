Global Wearable Patch Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Patch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wearable patch market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Wearable patch refers to smart medical bandages worn on the body for disease monitoring, drug delivery, diagnosis and wellbeing of a patient. The patches consist of various electronic components, such as sensors, actuators and energy storage and communication systems. They collect data at regular intervals and transmit it to the connected smartphones or health information systems (HIS). Some of the commonly used wearable patches include sweat analyzing patches, pain-relieving patches, nicotine and alcohol detection patches and sensor patches for monitoring temperature, heart rate, blood glucose, blood pressure and oxygen levels. They are compact and flexible in nature and facilitate continuous or semi-continuous monitoring of physiological parameters and various complex electrocardiogram measurements without tethering the patient to the wired hub.



Global Wearable Patch Market Trends and Drivers

The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and chronic medical ailments, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and hyperglycemia, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising health consciousness among the masses is also strengthening the market growth. Wearable patches aid in the early diagnosis of ailments and are also used for tracking sports activities through fitness bands, smartwatches and HIS.



Various technological advancements, such as the development of personalized skin patches that monitor the individual's exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays, pollution, pollen and humidity, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Product manufacturers are also developing innovative wearable cosmetic patches that can be used for melanoma therapies, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Other factors, including rising geriatric population and increasing healthcare expenditures and significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, especially in developing countries, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global wearable patch market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, technology and end use.



Breakup by Technology

Connected

Regular

Breakup by End Use

Healthcare

Fitness and Sports

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The global wearable patch market is highly fragmented with the presence of several small and large players competing in terms of price and quality. Some of the major players in the market are:

Abbott Laboratories

Delta Electronics Inc.

Gentag Inc.

Insulet Corp.

iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Kenzen Inc.

MTG UK Co. Ltd.

Nemaura Medical Inc.

UpRight Technologies Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global wearable patch market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wearable patch market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global wearable patch market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Wearable Patch Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Connected

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Regular

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-use

7.1 Healthcare

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Fitness and Sports

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Abbott Laboratories

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Delta Electronics Inc.

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 Gentag Inc.

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 Insulet Corp.

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5 iRhythm Technologies Inc.

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Kenzen Inc.

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 MTG UK Co. Ltd.

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.8 Nemaura Medical Inc.

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9 UpRight Technologies Ltd.

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

