Internet Users Can Now Give Free Charity Donations Just By Browsing Online

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine if every time you browsed the web you were helping to feed families struggling to cope during the pandemic or providing sick children with access to life-saving antibiotics.



A new browser extension launched today by purpose-powered ad tech platform, Good-Loop, makes this possible. Tabs for Good automatically lets consumers make free donations to a charity of their choice simply by opening tabs in their web browsers.

Good-Loop’s new initiative is funded through advertising. Every time a web user opens a new tab, small unobtrusive banner ads are displayed at the bottom of the page, with half of the ad revenue going to charity.

Consumers who download the Tabs For Good extension can also track their donations and activity through their own personalized online account. Account holders can also change the charities they wish to support, allowing them to support as many good causes as they want throughout the year. Some of the high-profile charities that consumers can choose to donate through the Tabs for Good plugin include WaterAid, St Jude, Unicef, the American Heart Association, Save The Children, Feeding America and the American Cancer Society.

Signing up is simple and only takes a couple of minutes, and then the user gets to continue their browsing experience as normal -- no special action is required to activate the charitable donations.

Based on the average number of browser tabs consumers open every week , if just 1% of internet users in the US and UK downloaded the browser extension it would generate over $200M and £30M a year in donations to good causes in the US and UK respectively.

Good-Loop CEO and Founder Amy Williams said: “Good-Loop has always been fundamentally about making the internet a positive place and with this latest innovation, we’re exploring ways we can empower people to do good online in really easy ways.”

Good-Loop, whose purpose-powered ad formats have already raised nearly $3.5M for good causes around the world, launched Tabs For Good as part of their mission to show that advertising can be a positive force for good in society.

Launched in 2016, the global ad tech company rewards consumers who watch ads with free donations to charities, from cancer care to helping women flee from domestic abuse. The advertiser receives more meaningful brand engagement, while the consumer gets to do good for free. The charity receives 50% of the ad revenue.

Williams added: “The connection between advertisers and consumers is broken. At Good-Loop, we believe we can make advertising good for everyone. For advertisers, who get more brand recognition and engagement, for publishers, who get a fair rate, for users, who get a more positive online experience, and for charities, who get the money they need to change people’s lives forever.”

The Tabs for Good web extension is available through Chrome . To find out more, click here .

About Good-Loop

Good-Loop is a purpose-powered ad tech platform that drives ad engagement by converting people’s attention into donations to good causes around the world.

The company, which has offices in London and Edinburgh, is on a mission to make the connection between brands and consumers more meaningful by delivering respectful ads that bring real social impact, while also driving significant business and brand uplifts for advertisers.

The company has raised more than £2M for charities such as Save the Children, WaterAid, GOSH and the London Air Ambulance. Clients include Unilever, Nestlé, Levi’s, Bose, H&M and NBC Universal.

Good-Loop’s innovative, AI-powered ad formats have won the company numerous awards since its inception in 2016, including NBCUniversal’s annual startup innovation event ‘Spark Tank’ and Nestlé and Ad:tech’s ‘Next Big Thing’. Co-founder Amy Williams is also one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30, a member of The Drum’s Digital Digerati and was the face of the United Nations’ #SheInnovates global campaign.

In 2020, the company closed a $1.4m seed funding round. Investors include You & Mr Jones, the global brandtech group founded by former Havas chief executive David Jones.



